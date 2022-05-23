‘Hard Knocks In Season’ 2022: Arizona Cardinals chosen as featured team in November

The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on HBO Sports’ “Hard Knocks In Season” in 2022. “Hard Knocks” will still run its traditional preseason series focused on the Detroit Lions that will debut Aug. 9, but will also be completing a midseason series with the Cardinals beginning in November.

HBO started its in-season series last year, as they featured the Indianapolis Colts and their journey as playoff hopefuls. This year, they chose to follow Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer, said in a press release. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.”

The Cardinals will be an interesting in-season team to watch in more ways than one. Arizona could be a Super Bowl contender in 2022, or a team that misses the playoffs. The Cardinals started the 2021 campaign with an impressive 7-0 record, but went 4-7 down the stretch — including a 34-11 postseason beatdown suffered at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Maintaining success after hot starts has been an issue for Murray and the Cards, as they lost four out of six games to end the 2020 campaign as well. The 11-6 regular-season record in 2021 was the franchise’s best mark since 2015, but are they more likely to improve or regress in 2022?

Additionally, there are plenty of player storylines to follow as well. Murray has spent this offseason pushing for a lucrative contract extension, but it’s unknown when he will receive it. On top of that, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season due to a violation of the NFL’s PED policy. His eventual return to the lineup and how he affects the offense should be fun to watch.

“We’re excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks In Season,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming. “We couldn’t be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the Hard Knocks experience for our viewers. We’re thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world.”