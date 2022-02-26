Harden makes 76ers debut in blowout win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – James Harden had 27 factors, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his 76ers debut, Joel Embiid added 34 factors and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday evening.

Philadelphia lastly obtained to see how its star twosome labored collectively after Harden missed his first two video games following the commerce from Brooklyn with a hamstring harm. The outcomes had been promising, notably the place Embiid and Harden thrive – on the free-throw line.

Embiid, who had 21 free throws in a double-overtime loss to Minnesota in November, was 11 of 13 from the road. Harden was Eight of 9 because the 76ers went 30 of 36 total.

Karl-Anthony Cities led Minnesota with 25 factors, and D’Angelo Russell had 21. However the Timberwolves couldn’t replicate the dramatic win in Philadelphia earlier this season.

The 76ers didn’t have Harden — or Ben Simmons, who was traded to Brooklyn together with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks for Harden — in November.

Harden, the 2018 MVP, hadn’t performed since Feb. 2 because of the harm, delaying his pairing with Embiid. Philadelphia believes it lastly has the top-level duo, and a robust third piece in Tobias Harris, to interrupt by way of in the Japanese Convention.

The 76ers began the day third in the East. They’ve received 4 of 5.

In Philadelphia’s first recreation following the All-Star break, Embiid managed the primary quarter from the road. He was 7-of-Eight taking pictures on free throws and had 10 factors and 6 rebounds in the quarter.

The 76ers used a 15-Zero run to take a 16-6 lead and by no means trailed once more.

Minnesota, coming off a 119-114 win over Memphis an evening earlier, obtained to 51-48 late in the second quarter. However Philadelphia closed the half on a 15-1 run after Mattisse Thybulle had a putback dunk proper earlier than the buzzer off a missed 3-pointer from Harris.

TIP-INS

76ers: Harris had simply six factors, however his protection on Cities compelled an off-night taking pictures for the Timberwolves All-Star. Tyrese Maxey scored 28. … Coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t reveal his beginning lineup earlier than the sport, however Harden ended up beginning together with Embiid, Harris, Maxey and Thybulle. … Philadelphia was 19 of 39 from 3.

Timberwolves: G Michael Beasley was out with a non-COVID-19 sickness. … Minnesota had 16 turnovers, 11 in the primary half. … Cities was Three of 14 from the sector by way of three quarters.

UP NEXT

76ers: At New York on Sunday to open a home-and-home sequence.

Timberwolves: At Cleveland on Monday evening.

