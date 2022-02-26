Front Page Sports

Harden makes 76ers debut in blowout win over Timberwolves

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



MINNEAPOLIS – James Harden had 27 factors, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his 76ers debut, Joel Embiid added 34 factors and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday evening.

Philadelphia lastly obtained to see how its star twosome labored collectively after Harden missed his first two video games following the commerce from Brooklyn with a hamstring harm. The outcomes had been promising, notably the place Embiid and Harden thrive – on the free-throw line.

Embiid, who had 21 free throws in a double-overtime loss to Minnesota in November, was 11 of 13 from the road. Harden was Eight of 9 because the 76ers went 30 of 36 total.

Karl-Anthony Cities led Minnesota with 25 factors, and D’Angelo Russell had 21. However the Timberwolves couldn’t replicate the dramatic win in Philadelphia earlier this season.

The 76ers didn’t have Harden — or Ben Simmons, who was traded to Brooklyn together with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks for Harden — in November.

Advert

Harden, the 2018 MVP, hadn’t performed since Feb. 2 because of the harm, delaying his pairing with Embiid. Philadelphia believes it lastly has the top-level duo, and a robust third piece in Tobias Harris, to interrupt by way of in the Japanese Convention.

The 76ers began the day third in the East. They’ve received 4 of 5.

In Philadelphia’s first recreation following the All-Star break, Embiid managed the primary quarter from the road. He was 7-of-Eight taking pictures on free throws and had 10 factors and 6 rebounds in the quarter.

The 76ers used a 15-Zero run to take a 16-6 lead and by no means trailed once more.

Minnesota, coming off a 119-114 win over Memphis an evening earlier, obtained to 51-48 late in the second quarter. However Philadelphia closed the half on a 15-1 run after Mattisse Thybulle had a putback dunk proper earlier than the buzzer off a missed 3-pointer from Harris.

TIP-INS

76ers: Harris had simply six factors, however his protection on Cities compelled an off-night taking pictures for the Timberwolves All-Star. Tyrese Maxey scored 28. … Coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t reveal his beginning lineup earlier than the sport, however Harden ended up beginning together with Embiid, Harris, Maxey and Thybulle. … Philadelphia was 19 of 39 from 3.

Advert

Timberwolves: G Michael Beasley was out with a non-COVID-19 sickness. … Minnesota had 16 turnovers, 11 in the primary half. … Cities was Three of 14 from the sector by way of three quarters.

UP NEXT

76ers: At New York on Sunday to open a home-and-home sequence.

Timberwolves: At Cleveland on Monday evening.

___

Extra AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Related Press. All rights reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram