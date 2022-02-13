Harding Drains 12 3-Pointers in Big Win over Oklahoma Baptist

SEARCY – Harding made a season-high 12 3-points and cruised past Oklahoma Baptist 77-48 Saturday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win was Harding’s nine in its last 10 games and moved the Lady Bisons to 17-6 overall and 13-5 in conference. Harding is in second place in the GAC standings, 2.5 games back of leader Southwestern Oklahoma and 1.5 games ahead of third place Southern Nazarene.
Oklahoma Baptist fell to Harding for the seventh straight time. It was the team’s third straight loss and dropped them to 12-11 overall and 8-9 in conference play. Oklahoma Baptist is tied for the eighth and final GAC Tournament spot.
Hannah Collins and Kendrick Bailey combined to make nine of Harding’s 12 3-pointers. Collins was 4 of 5 from long range and scored a team-high 18 points. Bailey made 5 of 6 3-pointers for a career-high 15 points.
Jacie Evans had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Bisons, her fourth double-double of the season. Sage Hawley added 11 points and eight rebounds.
It was one of Harding’s best defensive efforts of the season. The Lady Bisons limited Oklahoma Baptist to only 27% shooting from the field and 2 of 21 on 3-point attempts. It was the fifth time this season that Harding held an opponent below 30% shooting.
Harding’s previous season high was nine 3-pointers at Southeastern Oklahoma, but the Lady Bisons connected on 12 of 31 (39%) Saturday. It was only the second time in the last two seasons that Harding made more than 10 3-pointers in a game.
Harding jumped out to a 15-2 advantage and never looked back. The Lady Bisons ended the first half on an 8-0 run and led 40-21 at halftime.
The lead expanded to 28 at 64-36 after three quarters. Harding led by as many as 35 in the fourth.
Jaylin Stapleton led Oklahoma Baptist with 17 points. She made 8 of 9 free throws.
Harding’s next action is Thursday against Southwestern Oklahoma in Weatherford, Oklahoma.