Harding Upsets GAC Leader Oklahoma Baptist

SEARCY – Harding had its fourth straight strong defensive effort and held off Great American Conference leader Oklahoma Baptist in a 69-66 upset victory Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win boosted Harding to 5-18 overall and 3-14 in conference games. Oklahoma Baptist had won the last five meetings between the teams, but the loss dropped them to 16-7 overall and 13-4 in conference. They still hold a half-game lead over Southeastern Oklahoma for the top spot in the GAC.
Harding held its fourth straight GAC opponent to fewer than 70 points. The Bisons last accomplished that midway through the 2015-16 season.
Harding trailed by three at halftime, but took the lead for good on two Ramiro Santiago free throws with 6:03 left. The Bisons led 58-57 at that point.
A 3-pointer by Davis Morgan with 4:11 left pushed Harding’s lead to 63-57.
Oklahoma Baptist used a 3-pointer from Burke Putnam with 58 seconds remaining to pull within 67-66.
Harding missed its next attempt but Morgan pulled down an offensive rebound, forcing Oklahoma Baptist to foul. Romen Martin went to the line and made both free throws to give Harding a three-point lead.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Harrison Stoddart missed the potential game-tying 3-point as time expired.
Taylor Currie led Harding with 19 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season. Morgan had a season-high 13 points. Jordan West made three 3-pointers and also scored 13. Santiago and Stetson Smithson had 10 points each.
Putnam led Oklahoma Baptist with 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting and added a team-high nine rebounds.
Harding plays its final makeup game of the season Monday at home against Arkansas Tech.