Hargan killings defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger

On July 14, 2017, Fairfax County, Virginia patrol officers discovered the bodies of Pam Hargan, 63, and her daughter, Helen, 24, who had a rifle at the scene. Police initially announced it was a murder-suicide. However, lead homicide detective Brian Byerson was not convinced and chose to wait and do the job before making assumptions. As the investigation continued, evidence pointed towards Pam Hargan’s other daughter, Megan Hargan, who had a six-figure motive for wanting her mother dead. Despite Megan’s confession to trying to steal her mother’s money, she denied killing her family. Megan was eventually arrested and charged with murder, but the conviction was overturned in 2022 due to juror misconduct. Her retrial is scheduled for September 5, 2023.



