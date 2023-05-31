Harlan Crow refuses to go into detail on his ties to Clarence Thomas





Harlan Crow, a contributor to the Republican Party, lately made headlines due to his ties with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It used to be reported that Crow had given items and funded lavish holidays for the justice, main to questions on attainable conflicts of hobby. However, all the way through an interview with The Atlantic, Crow refused to elaborate on his dating with Thomas, declaring that he would relatively now not speak about the topic. CBS News interviewed writer Graeme Wood, who wrote the object about Crow and Thomas, to supply additional perception into the placement.