Harold Landry free agency 2022: Titans agree to five-year extension with Pro Bowl pass rusher

The Tennessee Titans did not place the franchise tag on outside linebacker Harold Landry before Tuesday’s deadline. While that opened the door for him to hit the open market in a week, the club has since shut the possibility down entirely by inking the 25-year-old to a mammoth extension. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Titans are signing Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension that includes $52.5 million guaranteed. The Titans officially announced the move shortly after.

That $17.5 million in average annual salary slots Landry just above Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett ($17 million in AAV) and Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers ($18 million). While that may be his AAV, Landry is set to receive $20.25 million in the first year of his contract, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Landry is coming off a career season in 2021 where he notched highs across the board, including his 12 sacks. While playing (and starting) in all 17 of Tennessee’s games this season, Landry added 75 tackles (14 for a loss), 22 quarterback hits, and 43 pressures to his resume as well. That Pro Bowl season put him in a position to be paid handsomely this offseason and now we know that it’ll be the Titans writing those checks.

The 6-foot-2, 252 pounder originally arrived in Tennessee as a second-round draft choice back in 2018 out of Boston College. He was elevated to a full-time starter following his rookie season and produced nine sacks in 2019, but then saw that number dip a bit in 2020 where he registered just five sacks albeit with 34 total pressures. This latest leap in his development last season, however, took Landry into a different stratosphere and was a much-needed boost to a Tennessee pass rush that was searching for that type of impact play, which the team will now be able to enjoy for the foreseeable future.