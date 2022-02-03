Harris County celebrates first of 16 affordable housing ventures coming in 2022

Harris County officials celebrated the first ribbon-cutting Thursday for the first affordable housing venture of several expected in 2022.

Officials unveiled the Kingsland Park Apartments, an affordable living development for senior citizens located in Katy, Texas.

According to a news release, Kingsland Park Apartments is the first of 16 proposed affordable housing projects in Harris County.

Kingsland Park Architect Renderings (Mucasey & Associates, Architects)

“This is the first of many housing projects coming to Harris County in 2022. We couldn’t be more honored and excited to help our partners and stakeholders lead the charge in creating tangible progress to address the housing needs of our community, through strategic planning and execution of projects like Kingsland Park,” Community Services Department executive director Adrienne Holloway said.

According to the release, the Kingsland Park Apartments will provide a number of amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, theater, card room, catering kitchen, attached garages, and granite countertops.

Ad

The complex also offers opportunities for resident community-building including book night and museum night programs, as well as happy hour.

Kingsland Park Architect Renderings (Mucasey & Associates, Architects)

Kingsland Park Architect Renderings (Mucasey & Associates, Architects)

Kingsland Park Architect Renderings (Mucasey & Associates, Architects)

Funding for the projects comes from federal CDBG-Disaster Recovery funding, awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

With the approval of Harris County Commissioners, the Harris County Community Services Department is utilizing $254 million of Harvey relief funds to complete the remaining 15 development projects, the release said.

“Harvey affected more than 3,000 rental units around the county and sent many of our oldest, most vulnerable neighbors fleeing their homes, never to return,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle said. “Now, thanks to these federal block grants, Harris County can step in and help them return home and finally put the nightmare that was Hurricane Harvey behind them.”

According to the release, 12 of the projects will provide multi-family housing units, while other proposed developments will provide specialized services for the homeless and county veterans.