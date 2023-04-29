Texas

Harris County man sentenced to nearly 9 years for $3.3M PPP loan scam

April 28, 2023
Scott Jackson Davis, a Harris County man, has been sentenced to nearly 9 years in federal jail for his involvement in a PPP loan scam. He illegally acquired $3.3 million from the scheme, and used it to pay for personal jet journeys, diamonds, luxurious cars, or even houses in Houston.

The 46-year-old pleaded in charge to twine fraud and was once sentenced via a federal pass judgement on to 102 months in jail nearly a 12 months after he dedicated the crime. The scam started in April 2020, right through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and persevered till his arrest in December 2021.

The investigation started after Davis submitted 3 suspicious PPP loan programs to a monetary establishment. These programs named companies with a lot of staff and important payroll. However, investigators found out that those companies comprised only a few staff and little to no payroll. The companies discussed within the programs have been Skilled Trade Investments LP (STILP), Skilled Trade Staffing LLC (STS), and Skilled Trade Investments Group LLC (STIGP).

Court data point out that Davis had pleaded in charge to twine fraud in a federal courtroom 3 years prior, in April 2017, whilst he was once nonetheless on supervised unencumber when he started filing fraudulent PPP loan programs.

According to courtroom data, Davis used lots of the PPP loan budget on personal jet go back and forth, actual property, and comfort cars. The U.S. Small Business (*9*) Office of Inspector General and FBI’s Houston Field Office seized lots of his new purchases after finding the scam, together with a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, a 2021 GMC Sierra, a 5.58 carat diamond, a 2.6 carat diamond, and two houses within the Houston house.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner has ordered Davis to pay $3,002,655.13 in restitution. Davis will stay in custody till his switch to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, which shall be made up our minds within the close to long run.

