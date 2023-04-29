



Scott Jackson Davis, a Harris County man, has been sentenced to nearly 9 years in federal jail for his involvement in a PPP loan scam. He illegally acquired $3.3 million from the scheme, and used it to pay for personal jet journeys, diamonds, luxurious cars, or even houses in Houston.

The 46-year-old pleaded in charge to twine fraud and was once sentenced via a federal pass judgement on to 102 months in jail nearly a 12 months after he dedicated the crime. The scam started in April 2020, right through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and persevered till his arrest in December 2021.