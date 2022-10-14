Harris Meets With Japan’s Prime Minister

TOKYO—Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shortly after arriving in Tokyo for the state funeral of assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe.

Abe, a former prime minister who was assassinated in July, will be honored, and Vice President Harris is leading a U.S. delegation to pay its respects.

“The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” she said y at the Akasaka Palace.

Prime Minister Kishida said Mr. Abe “poured his heart and soul” into strengthening ties between their two countries.

“I feel it is my duty to carry on his aspirations,” Prime Minister Kishida said.

Abe forged closer ties with the United States at a time of increased concern about China’s ambitions, and Prime Minister Kishida is continuing his push for a stronger national defense.

The potential for war over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims as part of its own territory, has troubled Japan, which would likely be pulled into such a conflict.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said recently that the U.S. would send its own troops to defend Taiwan if China attacked.

“The president has addressed that issue. And if it comes up, the vice president will align with the president,” said a senior administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

The official also said Vice President Harris would “make clear our ironclad commitment to Japan’s security.”

More than 50,000 U.S. troops are based there.

Vice President Harris, who is scheduled to spend three nights in Tokyo, is visiting Japan at a politically fraught moment. Prime Minister Kishida’s decision to hold a state funeral for Mr. Abe, a conservative nationalist, has been controversial in a country where such memorials are uncommon, and some oppose honoring him in this way.

The prime minister is also pushing for a dramatic expansion of defense spending that would give Japan the world’s third-largest military budget in the coming years, after the United States and China.

A new national security strategy, the first in almost a decade, is in the works as well.