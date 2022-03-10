Harris says Russia should “absolutely” be investigated for war crimes

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday mentioned Russia ought to “completely” be investigated for potential struggle crimes, stopping wanting Polish President Andrzej Duda’s assertion that Russia is “clearly” committing struggle crimes.

Harris made the feedback throughout a joint information convention in Poland, the place she was assembly with Duda in regards to the Ukraine disaster. This week, Ukraine referred to as Russia’s bombing a maternity hospital an “atrocity” and a struggle crime.

“Completely, there needs to be an investigation, and we should always all be watching, and I’ve no query that the eyes of the world are on this struggle and what Russia has carried out by way of this aggression and these atrocities,” Harris mentioned.

The vice chairman additionally introduced an extra $50 million from the U.S. for humanitarian help in Ukraine by way of the United Nations World Meals Program, though that funding is a fraction of the help Congress is poised to go. The Home on Wednesday permitted a spending invoice that contains $13.6 billion in assist for Ukraine and Japanese European nations, together with $3.9 billion for humanitarian help.

Harris landed in Poland at an ungainly time, because the U.S. and Poland had been discussing sending Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested Congress over the weekend for planes to assist Ukraine struggle off the Russians. Poland stunned allies by asserting this week that it will switch all its MIG-29 fighter jets to the U.S.’ Ramstein air base in Germany, with the expectation that they’d be given to Ukrainian pilots. Though Secretary of State Antony Blinken had mentioned Sunday on “Face the Nation” that NATO nations have a “inexperienced mild” to switch the planes, on Wednesday, the U.S. determined in opposition to serving to Poland ship its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, fearing the transfer may very well be seen by Russia as an escalation which may set off a bigger struggle in Europe.

Harris introduced the US’ relationship with Poland as a united entrance.

“The U.S. and Poland are united in what we have now carried out and are ready to do to assist Ukraine and the individuals of Ukraine. Full cease,” Harris mentioned, as she stood subsequent to Duda.

In the course of the information convention Duda defined the Poland’s earlier choice to ship the planes to Ramstein, telling reporters that instructed reporters that the thought was to put the planes at NATO’s disposal, so Poland wouldn’t be seen as unilaterally making a call that might impression all of NATO.

Nearly1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have been flooding into Poland because the invasion started, Duda mentioned, including that none have gone to refugee camps as a result of the Polish individuals have opened their properties and accommodations to deal with them.

