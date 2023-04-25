Harry Belafonte, ‘Day O!’ singer and activist, dead at 96

Harry Belafonte, the Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor, who used to be the primary Black performer to realize a large following on movie and to promote one million information as a singer, has kicked the bucket at the age of 96. Belafonte, a civil rights and leisure massive, used to be an icon whose legacy extends past his well-known hit “Banana Boat Song (Day-O),” which many nonetheless adore.

Belafonte died on Tuesday of congestive middle failure at his New York house, together with his spouse Pamela by way of his facet, consistent with Paula M. Witt, the consultant of the general public members of the family company Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

Though Belafonte used to be to start with known for his unique appears to be like and silky voice, his later existence used to be outlined by way of his activism and his humanitarian endeavors. He exemplified the fashion of a star activist and served as a gathering level between Hollywood, Washington, and the civil rights motion.

Belafonte’s involvement in protest marches and receive advantages concert events made a vital affect, and used to be in particular shut together with his fellow civil rights chief Martin Luther King Jr. He now not best helped King financially, but additionally intervened on his behalf with politicians and fellow entertainers. He set a excessive same old for more youthful Black celebrities by way of mentoring them, and scolded high-profile track stars Jay Z and Beyonce for neglecting their social obligations. Belafonte even risked his personal existence and livelihood, and persevered to talk fact to energy during his existence, whilst he changed into extra radical, consistent with his buddy and civil rights chief Andrew Young.

Belafonte’s affect used to be far-reaching, and his contribution to the leisure trade used to be vital. In 1954, he received a Tony Award for his starring function in John Murray Anderson’s “Almanac,” and he changed into the primary Black performer to win an Emmy for the TV particular “Tonight with Harry Belafonte” simply 5 years later. He co-starred with Dorothy Dandridge within the Otto Preminger-directed musical “Carmen Jones” in 1954, which used to be a well-liked step forward for an all-Black forged.

Belafonte’s persevered activism and unyielding nature persevered during his existence, whilst he labored with Southern segregationists, Northern liberals, billionaires just like the Koch brothers, and even the primary Black President of the United States Barack Obama, from whom he demanded extra motion on necessary problems, pointing out “What makes you think that’s not what I’ve been doing?”