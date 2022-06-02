Harry Fodder: 2022 WCWS Primer

The 2022 WCWS bracket exhibits eight groups right here, together with the Florida Gators, however from the second the primary pitch of this collegiate softball season was spun the top-ranked and now top-seeded Sooners have been the overwhelming favorites to defend their 2021 NCAA title and have accomplished nothing during the last almost 4 months to make anybody suppose otherwise.
Fifty-four and two.
That is OU’s document. It seems to be much more daunting (54-2) in numbers. Coach Patty Gasso already has 5 nationwide championships on her resume, together with three of the earlier 5, however the numbers (and roster) say that is the very best of her 28 groups, and just like the earlier 14 Sooner squads that made it to the USA Softball Corridor of Fame Advanced (together with the ’21 champs who went 56-4) this one shall be enjoying simply 25 miles or so from the college’s campus in Norman, Okla. As if it wants that further benefit.
As a group, Oklahoma leads the nation in batting common (.369), scoring (9.04 runs per sport), on-base share (.476) and residential runs per sport (2.41), together with earned-run common (0.80) and shutouts (32). Designated hitter Jocelyn Alo not solely has 29 homers (plus 72 RBI) this season, however ranks No. 1 all time in ladies’s school softball historical past with 117 profession blasts. At a staggering .497, Alo is one among three OU gamers hitting at the least .400 (to go with 20-plus homers) and one among seven batting at the least .357. Within the circle, the Sooners’ trio of Jordy Bahl, Hope Trautwein and Nicole Could have accounted for all 54 selections — and all three have ERAs at 0.99 or under. Their strikeout-to-walk differential is 433 to 91.
Translation: Nobody hits or pitches higher, which on paper looks like a troublesome mixture.
About the one factor the Sooners get dinged on is protection, the place they examine in 13th nationally (.977). OK, so they do not get dinged there, both.
This time final June, Oklahoma ’21 left OKC with of us questioning if it wasn’t the best group in school softball historical past — and this one is healthier.
However that is why you play the video games, proper?
2022 WCWS First-Spherical Schedule
(All Thursday video games on ESPN)
|Sport 1
|UCLA vs Texas
|Midday
|Sport 2
|Oklahoma vs Northwestern
|2:30 p.m.
|Sport 3
|Florida vs Oregon State
|7 p.m.
|Sport 4
|Oklahoma State vs Arizona
|9:30 p.m.
Relating to these measly two aforementioned OU losses, effectively, they got here by the hands of two groups, seventh-seeded Oklahoma State and unseeded Texas, that additionally reached OKC. Take into consideration that scene in “Rocky IV.” The one the place Rocky stuns Ivan Drago and bloodies the enormous Russian. “He isn’t a machine!” shouts the coach. He is a person!”
Weirder issues have occurred. It was only some weeks in the past that essentially the most ardent Florida fan, for instance, most likely had critical doubts the Gators may make it again to the WCWS. They have been simply 11-11 and searching up at 5 different groups in Southeastern Convention play. Heck, 5 days in the past UF was socked 6-Zero by Virginia Tech in Sport 1 of their Blacksburg Tremendous Regional, the Gators’ first foray into Tremendous highway play since 2007. Did not look good.
Then got here two elimination video games, each of which UF not solely stared down, however mixed to win with an eruption of offense in 7-Three and 12-Zero victories, which paired properly with the standard protection and this squad’s great all-around velocity that has led to a membership document of 131 steals (in 147 tries) on the season. The Gators acquired to OKC as the sphere’s chief in each hitting and scoring on this NCAA event (47 runs, 62 hits). What extra are you able to ask than to be enjoying the very best softball of the season when arriving on the sport’s Mecca?
Surprisingly, Florida has not confronted any of the seven groups within the bracket, and for the primary time since 2007 just one SEC group made it to OKC, in comparison with three from the Large 12 and Pac-12 (two of them unseeded), plus one from the Large Ten.
And the theme of the week shall be which group will get to play sacrificial lamb to the Sooners in what (now yearly, it appears) quantities to a house event?
Any one among sevens groups, together with the Gators, would like to get that probability.
This is a have a look at these seven … and that one.
OKLAHOMA
Seed: 1
Document: 54-2
Coach: Patty Gasso (28th season; 1,390–343–2)
Street to OKC: Received its dwelling regional and swept No. 16 seed UCF in Norman Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 7-2 (Beat UCLA within the Mark Campbell Invitational; beat Arizona within the Mark Nutter Collegiate Basic; Received two of three in regular-season sequence at Texas; swept Oklahoma State at dwelling; misplaced to Oklahoma State in Large 12 Convention Event semifinals)
WCWS appearances (15): 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022
NCAA championships (5): 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021
The excitement: As anticipated, the reigning NCAA champion Sooners bounced again from their shocking loss within the Large 12 Event (to rival Oklahoma State, no much less) and took their first occasion since 2012 of not successful the league’s regular-season and tourney personally, by rolling by means of NCAA play with out a loss. Alongside the best way, OU acquired a no-hitter from Trautwein (18-1, 0.40 ERA, 141 Ok, 35 BB) in Tremendous play in opposition to UCF — and he or she is not even the group’s ace. That moniker falls to Bahl (21-1, 0.95 ERA, 199 Ok, 29 BB), who has not pitched since Could 6 attributable to arm soreness however is anticipated to be able to go in OKC. The large box-office draw for the Sooners (as in the event that they want one, given their proximity to Corridor of Fame Stadium), clearly, is Alo. The fifth-year senior is all however sure to garner a second straight NCAA Participant of the 12 months award. Alo is not the one bat within the lineup, as talked about above. The stellar pitching workers is mentored by affiliate head coach Jennifer Rocha, who went to OU after 13 seasons (and two nationwide titles) as pitching coach at Florida.
UCLA
Seed: 5
Document: 48-8
Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (16th season; 544-166-1)
Street to OKC: Received its dwelling regional and swept No. 12-seed Duke in Los Angeles Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 7-2 (Misplaced to Oklahoma in Mark Campbell Invitational; misplaced to Northwestern and beat Texas in St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational; swept three video games from Arizona in Pac-12 play at dwelling; swept Oregon State in Pac-12 play at Corvallis)
WCWS appearances (32): 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022.
NCAA championships (13): 1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019.
The excitement: The Bruins are available with the nation’s No. 11 offense (.324 common), led by the trio of utility standout Delanie Want (.407, 14 HR, 58 RBI), shortstop and Pac-12 Defensive Participant of the 12 months Briana Perez (.393, 10 HR, 42 RBI) and heart fielder Maya Brady (.329, 13 HR, 46 RBI). They hit, however they’re even higher within the circle, the place solely Oklahoma boasts a greater workers. UCLA ranked second in group ERA (1.40) and allowed opponents to hit simply .178. The Bruins’ finest pitchers are a pair of veterans in redshirt junior Megan Faramio (22-4, 1.70 ERA), the Pac-12 Pitcher of the 12 months, and redshirt senior Holly Azevedo (20-2, 1.19 ERA).
OKLAHOMA STATE
Seed: 7
Document: 48-12
Coach: Kenny Gajewski (seventh season, 267-119)
Street to OKC: Received its dwelling regional and swept No. 10-seed Clemson in Stillwater Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 6-3 (Beat Northwestern at St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational; swept three video games from Texas at dwelling; swept in three video games by Oklahoma on the highway; beat Texas and Oklahoma within the Large 12 Convention Event at Oklahoma Metropolis).
WCWS appearances (10): 1982, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1998, 2011, 2019, 2021, 2022
NCAA championships: None
The excitement: Prefer it was in 2019, make approach for an additional reunion of coaches with orange and blue blood. Rocha was there with the Sooners three years in the past, as was Gajewski, who together with Rocha made up UF coach Tim Walton‘s assistant workers through the Gators’ back-to-back nationwide championships in 2014-15. Gajewski, Walton’s teammate on OU’s national-title successful baseball squad in 1995, left for Stillwater in 2016 and in his fourth season guided the Cowboys to the WCWS for the primary time in eight years — and now he has them again for a 3rd straight time. OSU’s .295 group batting common charges seventh among the many eight groups within the subject — junior catcher Julia Cottrill, the switch from Florida, leads the group with 11 homers — however the Cowboys’ path solely OU and UCLA in group ERA, with their 1.84 rating 10th within the nation. Redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell (19-4, 1.16 ERA) has 304 strikeouts, second most on the WCWS, and has walked simply 58 batters. OSU additionally has arguably the very best protection nonetheless standing, with a .981 subject share (simply 27 errors in 60 video games).
NORTHWESTERN
Seed: 9
Document: 45-11
Coach: Kate Drohan (21st season, 656-385-1)
Street to OKC: Received its dwelling regional and upset No. 8-seed Arizona State in Tempe Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 1-1 (Beat UCLA and misplaced to Oklahoma State in SPC Invite)
WCWS appearances (6): 1984, 1985, 1986, 2006, 2007, 2022
NCAA championships: None
The excitement: The Wildcats made a surprising comeback on the highway late Sunday evening, rallying from a 5-Zero deficit within the fourth inning to knock off the host Solar Devils 8-6 and attain their first WCWS in 15 years. They’ve made a behavior of staging comebacks this season, therefore the nickname “Cardiac Cats.” The pitching workers is principally Danielle Williams (31-4, 1.86 ERA, 323 Ok, 76 BB), who began all three video games in opposition to Arizona State, recording two wins and 19 strikeouts throughout 23.1 innings, together with a career-high 11 innings in Sport 1, permitting simply three runs and tallying 9 strikeouts within the win. She went the gap within the Sport Three clincher, permitting only one hit over the ultimate 4 innings. Offensively, the Wildcats bat .304 as a group and boast three gamers with at the least 50 RBI, led by graduate infielder/outfielder Rachel Lewis, who’s batting .356, with 22 homers and 61 RBI.
FLORIDA
Seed: 14
Document: 48-17
Coach: Tim Walton (17th season, 887-198)
Street to OKC: Received its dwelling regional and upset No. 3-seed Virginia Tech in best-of-three sequence at Blacksburg Tremendous Regional
Document vs WCWS subject: 0-0
WCWS appearances (11): Years 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022
NCAA championships (2): 2014, 2015
The excitement: Of the eight groups remaining, the Gators have essentially the most WCWS appearances since making their first in 2008. UF needed to take a special highway this time, nonetheless, doing so on the Tremendous Area highway for the primary time. The Gators are enjoying their finest softball of the season, with 12 wins of their final 16 video games, however they’ve accomplished it by hitting the ball and scoring runs, one thing they didn’t do with consistency over the course of the season. With the return of All-America second baseman Hannah Adams (.379) from a hand harm that value her 13 video games, UF averaged 9.Four runs in six NCAA Event video games, whereas batting a collective .400. Utility standout Skylar Wallace (.406, 53 RBI, 51 stolen bases) was 6-for-10 in opposition to Virginia Tech, with a homer and 4 RBI. The Gators additionally could have one of many quickest and hottest gamers in OKC, with freshman leadoff Kendra Falby (.401, 63 runs, 36 SB) at 12-for-22, accounting for 10 runs for the event. The majority of the circle work will fall to seniors Elizabeth Hightower (17-8, 2.44 ERA) and Natalie Lugo (11-5, 1.98). The Gators protection fielded at .981, tied for third nationally with OSU.
ARIZONA
Seed: Unseeded
Document: 38-20
Coach: Caitlin Lowe-Nagy (1st season, 38-20)
Street to OKC: Upset No. 15-seed Missouri in Columbia Regional and swept unseeded Mississippi State in Starkville Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 1-6 (Misplaced to Oklahoma in Mary Nutter Basic; swept at UCLA in Pac-12 play; misplaced two of three at Oregon State in Pac-12 play)
WCWS appearances (25): 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2021, 2022
NCAA championships (8): 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006, 2007
The excitement: The Wildcats returned to WCWS of their first season with out legend/icon coach Mike Candrea within the dugout. Candrea led Arizona for 36 seasons (1986-2021) — and in addition received a gold medal on the 2004 Olympics as Group USA’s head coach — on the best way to amassing 1,674 victories, essentially the most in school softball historical past (and the fourth by any coach in any NCAA sport), and claiming eight NCAA titles. Lowe-Nagy, who was a four-time first-team All American at UA, was promoted from affiliate head coach and regardless of going 8-16 in Pac-12 play (tied for final place), right here the Wildcats are. They’re as a result of they hit. That .324 group common is second-best amongst WCWS groups (tied with UCLA), and helped UA common 6.12 runs per sport. They’ve three gamers with at the least 19 homers, led by sophomore utility slugger Allie Skaggs (.371), who has smashed 24. The Wildcats want to attain in bunches as a result of their opponents do additionally (4.05 runs per), due to a pitching workers that ranked 145th in ERA (3.70).
TEXAS
Seed: Unseeded
Document: 43-19-1
Coach: Mike White (4th season, 156–53–1)
Street to OKC: Upset No. 13-seed Washington in Seattle Regional and No. Four Arkansas in Fayetteville Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 1-6 (Misplaced two of three in opposition to Oklahoma at dwelling in Large 12 play; swept by Oklahoma State on the highway; misplaced to Oklahoma State in Large 12 Event at Oklahoma Metropolis)
WCWS appearances (6): 1998, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2022
NCAA championships: None
The excitement: The Longhorns completed third within the Large 12 and are one of many two groups (together with Okie State) to knock off the large, dangerous Sooners through the common season. UT beat OU 4-2 again on April 16 and the Sooners didn’t lose once more till the convention event. Texas hits .309 as a group (24th within the nation), however is approach down the statistical lists in each group ERA (93rd at 3.07) and protection (167th at .959, with a WCWS-worst 71 errors). Infielder Janae Jefferson leads the squad with a .431 common that features 22 doubles and a whopping 70 runs scored. UT has only one participant with double-digit homers in Mary Iakopo (10), however she hits with runners in scoring place (54 RBI). Of the six pitchers who’ve appeared within the circle this season, solely two have an ERA under 3.00, however Hailey Dolcini (22-10, 2.19 ERA) figures to get the majority of labor in OKC. UT’s No. 2 pitcher, Estelle Czech, went 11-1, however with a 3.41 ERA and a .290 common in opposition to.
OREGON STATE
Seed: Unseeded
Document: 39-20
Coach: Laura Berg (10th season, 166-154-1)
Street to OKC: Upset No. 11-seed Tennessee in Knoxville Regional and swept unseeded Stanford in Corvallis Tremendous Regional.
Document vs WCWS subject: 2-4 (Received two of three vs. Arizona at dwelling in Pac-12 play; swept by UCLA at dwelling.
WCWS appearances (2): 2006, 2022
NCAA championships: None
The excitement: The Beavers are right here regardless of hitting simply .274 as a group (119th nationally) and ending tied for sixth within the Pac-12 with a 9-15 document. Not precisely a rarity, both. The Beavers have by no means had a successful document in Berg’s 10 seasons, so there’s that. However they punched Tennessee out on the Volunteers dwelling subject in regional play, then dispatched of Pac-12 sister Stanford in Tremendous, so they have one thing occurring right here. OSU’s finest pitcher is Sarah Haendiges (13-6, 1.97 ERA, 131 Ok, 30), who the Gators can determine on seeing in Sport 1. Offensively, infielder Frankie Hammoude (.386, 15 HR, 39 RBI) and outfielder Mariah Mazon (.366, 12 HR, 40 RBI), who additionally doubles because the group’s’ No. 2 beginning pitcher (17-11, 2.05) ERA, are essentially the most harmful. Within the Tremendous spherical, Mazon turned this system’s all-time strikeouts chief.