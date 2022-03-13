Harvey Fierstein on “I Was Better Last Night”

Perhaps you would not anticipate Harvey Fierstein, full with a big canine named Charlie, to be residing in a small Connecticut city. In spite of everything, this native New Yorker is a Broadway legend. However it was right here within the library of Ridgefield, Connecticut, his adopted hometown, that correspondent Rita Braver met with Fierstein to speak about his new memoir, “I Was Better Last Night” (Knopf).

“I used to be higher final evening – is that one thing that folks all the time say within the theater when anyone involves see them?’ requested Braver.

“Oh, sure. Positively,” he replied. “At all times say, ‘Oh, nicely, you must’ve seen it final evening, I used to be a bit of off tonight. Did you hear that notice?'”

And, Fierstein says, he grew up feeling a bit of off. Born in 1954 to a Jewish household in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, he mentioned he typically wished to decorate up like a woman, and eventually tried placing on his mom’s make-up one Halloween: “And I painted myself up so fantastically. After which I noticed, I can not probably go right down to my pals to go trick-or-treating like this, and I simply took my arms and I smeared it down my face.”

“You turned your self right into a zombie?” requested Braver.

“I used to be nonetheless in drag, however I used to be in socially acceptable drag, as a result of I used to be a monster.”

“You say within the e-book that you simply first mentioned the phrases out loud ‘I do know I am homosexual’ while you had been in highschool?”

“As soon as I figured it out, it was like, I needed to inform everyone. And no person was very stunned!” he laughed.

Firestein studied visible arts in each highschool and faculty, however realized he had a expertise for performing. He was solely 17 when he received a job in an Andy Warhol play, “Pork.” “I used to be forged as an asthmatic lesbian maid to the star’s mom, named Ameila,” he mentioned.

Harvey Fierstein, photographed backstage at La Mama in New York Metropolis in 1977. John Kisch Archive/Getty Photographs



And shortly, he was making a reputation in experimental theater, with a collection of drag roles: “It is the best masks there’s. All actors disguise behind characters, however while you’re hiding behind gender additionally, it forces you to be anyone you are not.”

Braver requested, “Most of your work was performing. However then, certainly one of your folks and mentors advised you that you simply had been good and humorous and that you must begin writing performs your self. What was your response?”

“I mentioned, ‘I am dyslexic. I can not write a play. I can not spell.’ And he mentioned, ‘There are individuals who get $2 an hour to repair your spelling. You go forward and write.’ And that freed me in a approach that nothing else has.”

“Torch Song Trilogy,” which additionally turned a movie, was the story of Arnold Beckhoff (roughly based mostly on Fierstein), a drag queen who’s looking for love.

Harvey Fierstein as drag artist Arnold Beckoff within the 1988 movie model of “Torch Track Trilogy.” New Line Cinema



Fierstein mentioned he initially thought the play’s homosexual themes wouldn’t work on Broadway: “I figured it’s going to shut, I will make some cash, life will go on.”

However in 1983 “Torch Track Trilogy” received Tony Awards for greatest play and greatest actor, Fierstein turning into the primary openly-gay result in win for enjoying a homosexual character.

The very subsequent 12 months, he received one other Tony Award for writing the e-book for the musical “La Cage Aux Folles.” However he did not tackle a job within the present, about a few homosexual nightclub homeowners, till a 2011 revival, which he says he could not say no to: “Remorse is the one factor you don’t need in your life. Failure? We are able to all take care of. Remorse? It is not as straightforward. So, I took it on.”

Hollywood found Harvey Fierstein, too, casting him, amongst different roles, because the homosexual brother who helps remodel Robin Williams into “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

However Fierstein had developed a severe ingesting drawback. “You had been a secret drinker?” requested Braver.

“A secret drinker, which is the worst sort, ‘trigger no person sees you. And on the finish of my ingesting I used to be ingesting a half a gallon of 100 proof Southern Consolation a day. That is loads of alcohol.”

Correspondent Rita Braver with actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, joined by Charlie. CBS Information



After a suicide try in 1996, he obtained sober. His comeback function in 2002 was one other Tony-winning efficiency as Edna Turnblad, a shut-in Mother who will get reworked in “Hairspray.”

Fierstein fondly recollects that the entire Firm began calling him “Mama,” after which: “A pair months later, I opened in ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ So right here I’m with a beard – my very own beard – I’ve obtained 5 daughters now, and everybody’s calling me Papa. And I could not have beloved that extra. They’re each unbelievable elements of my life.”

Harvey Fierstein on Broadway, as Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray” (left), and Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.” Robin Platzer and Bruce Glikas, FilmMagic by way of Getty Photographs



And what a life! He wrote the books for 2 extra hit musicals, “Kinky Boots” and “Newsies,” and is now revising the e-book for the revival of “Funny Girl.” However this Broadway large shot feels happiest right here in Ridgefield, greeting buddies just like the proprietor of his favourite restaurant, Southwest Café. And, Fierstein mentioned, he prefers doing it on their lonesome, and not using a long-term associate. “I am dangerous at it, I am dangerous at it,” he mentioned. “I do not know what’s constructed into me. I wanna do what I wanna do. You’ve got been married how lengthy?”

Braver mentioned, “It’s going to be 50 years this spring.”

“Yeah, yeah. So, you do not bear in mind what it is wish to be completely happy!”



Story produced by Amy Wall. Editor: Mike Levine.