Hat Creek Introduces New Spring Season BBQ Burger

Hat Creek Burger Company has introduced its emblem new BBQ burger in party of the impending spring season — and to kick off patio season.

Starting on March 7, and operating till May 1, consumers of the Texas-based burger joint will be capable of acquire and revel in the brand new burger consisting of a mouth-watering aggregate of substances.

Included within the eating place’s featured burger is a pork patty, American cheese, coleslaw, onion rings and, after all, BBQ sauce.

“Hat Creek is a place for the whole family to hang out at,” mentioned Hat Creek Founder and President Drew Gressett. “And now with this new spring-inspired BBQ burger, it’s the perfect excuse to get the family out of the house and enjoy a sunny day on one of our amazing patios. Our backyard is your backyard, so come enjoy it – and we’ll even clean up after you!”

In addition to the brand new delectable burger, Hat Creek additionally says that it’s going to be web hosting a social media giveaway. Between March 7-12, consumers will be able to win an in-store celebration, which is able to come with $500 price of Hat Creek meals and drinks, together with reserved tables for the celebration visitors.

To input the competition, Hat Creek says that each one Texas citizens need to do is just like the eating place’s featured symbol of its BBQ burger on Instagram, in addition to tag two further other people. Participants within the contest will have to be following Hat Creek’s Instagram web page to be eligible to win.

For extra information on Hat Creek Burger Company, head over to the restaurant’s website.