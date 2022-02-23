Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Family Closure

While Tuesday’s hate crime convictions for the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery may have helped his loved ones inch closer to having some semblance of closure in the tragic, racist killing, civil rights leaders are cautioning people against confusing the verdicts for true justice.
The hate crime convictions for father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan came one day ahead of the second anniversary of the trio ambushing Arbery while he was out jogging in what’s been widely decried as a modern-day lynching.
The guilty verdicts also came less than two months after the three convicted murderers were given life sentences in prison, convictions that were not guaranteed given the current iffy state of the U.S. justice system. Instead, their prosecution has become more about accountability, something that is also not a given when there are white defendants.
“Ahmaud’s family can finally put this chapter behind them,” Ben Crump, the renowned civil rights attorney who represented Arbery family, said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. He demanded that their sentencing reflect the seriousness of their crimes and encouraged people to “continue to honor Ahmaud and make sure his death was not in vain.”
Ben Jealous, the president of People for the American Way, also placed a spotlight on “accountability” and credited the Department of Justice for pursuing a hate crime case.
“This is the kind of accountability we must have to address the ongoing terror of white supremacy that’s reigned in our country for hundreds of years, where Black people can be killed with impunity,” Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, said in a statement. “We must continue to fight for justice for every American who has been the victim of white domestic terrorism and the injustice it fosters.”
Calling the convictions “precedent-setting,” Rev. Al Sharpton said they should also effectively serve as a warning: “It sends a signal to the federal government and police departments nationwide that even after you are convicted of state charges, you can be convicted of racially motivated hate crimes.”
Expressing a similar sentiment, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Associate Director-Counsel Janai S. Nelson said the hate crime trial and convictions were especially needed in this case.
“Historically, the U.S. Department of Justice has often declined to prosecute hate crimes, and so the significance of this federal trial and subsequent convictions cannot be overstated,” Nelson said in a statement. “That the hate crime trial for Bryan and the McMichaels unearthed a litany of vile, racist remarks and deep racial animus directed at Black people is no surprise, but it brought into sharp focus the breadth and depth of the race-based hatred held by all three men involved in Mr. Arbery’s murder in a way that was previously unseen.”
Nelson added: “Our hearts go out to the Arbery family, and we hope this conviction provides them with a measure of closure.”
Damon T. Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, described the convictions as part of a larger “process” that he said is necessary to sustain momentum in the legal and social justice movements.
“The outcome of the federal hate crimes trial in Georgia is essential, as it sends a critical message that vicious attacks of Black people will not be tolerated and that those who choose to engage in vigilante justice will be held accountable,” Hewitt said in a statement. “We hope that today’s verdict continues a process of racial reckoning. That reckoning must examine the full costs of a system that allows people to act on racist stereotypes and feel unencumbered in enforcing their own forms of vigilante justice.”
SEE ALSO:
Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
DOJ Defends Plea Deal For Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers: ‘The Family Was Not Opposed’
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
50 photos Launch gallery
1. October 2019
1 of 50
2. November 2019
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with “other people” the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English’s attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL
— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
2 of 50
3. Dec. 20, 2019
Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
3 of 50
4. Dec. 20, 2019
This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery.
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a homeowner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son formed a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 18, 2020
4 of 50
5. Feb. 11, 2020
Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ
— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
5 of 50
6. Feb. 23
Source:Getty
6 of 50
7. Feb. 27, 2020
This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 9, 2020
7 of 50
9. Feb. 29, 2020
Source:Getty
9 of 50
10. March 2020
If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him.
This is letter Barnhill sent to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 7, 2020
10 of 50
14. April 26, 2020
We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied:
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Charges.
A 25-year-old man running through a Georgia neighborhood ended up dead. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
— Dr. Malinda S. Smith (@MalindaSmith) May 9, 2020
14 of 50
16. May 5, 2020
16 of 50
20. May 8, 2020
On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx
— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
20 of 50
21. May 9, 2020
Source:Getty
21 of 50
23. May 11, 2020
Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
23 of 50
24. May 12, 2020
Source:Twitter
24 of 50
25. May 13, 2020
“Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple
— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
25 of 50
26. May 14, 2020
Source:Getty
26 of 50
27. May 18, 2020
Because this story wasn’t bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG
— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
27 of 50
28. May 18, 2020
28 of 50
29. May 20, 2020
Source:Getty
29 of 50
30. May 20, 2020
Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF
— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
30 of 50
31. May 21, 2020
Source:WJAX
31 of 50
32. May 25, 2020
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery’s killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV
— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
32 of 50
33. June 2020
Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false.
Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) June 16, 2020
33 of 50
34. June 17, 2020
Source:WJAX
34 of 50
35. November 2020
Source:Getty
35 of 50
36. December 2020
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud’s escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
36 of 50
37. January 2021
Source:Getty
37 of 50
38. February 2021
Source:Getty
38 of 50
39. Feb. 23, 2021
Source:Getty
39 of 50
40. April 2021
Source:Getty
40 of 50
41. May 2021
Source:Getty
41 of 50
42. September 2021
This is the mugshot of disgraced District Attorney Jackie Johnson who was just arrested today for her role in the coverup of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 8, 2021
42 of 50
43. October 2021
Source:Getty
43 of 50
44. November 11, 2021
Source:Getty
44 of 50
45. November 11, 2021
Gough is big mad because Al Sharpton sat in the courtroom yesterday.
He literally says, “We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here-“
Then something abt Jesse Jackson?
“If a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Col Sanders w/ white masks…”
WTF Gough? #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/GZUb4dNwRJ
— Serene🦉 (@MythSerene) November 11, 2021
45 of 50
47. January 7, 2022
BREAKING: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of #AhmaudArbery.
The McMichaels do not have possibility of parole, while Bryan is eligible in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/RDTha8psdl
— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2022
47 of 50
48. January 31, 2022
Source:Getty
48 of 50
49. February 16, 2022
Source:Getty
49 of 50
50. February 22, 2022
BREAKING: The 3 white men who murdered #AhmaudArbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes.
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan, already serving life in prison for murder, face additional life sentences. pic.twitter.com/ZfBla87hkc
— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2022
50 of 50
Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Closure, Not Justice, Civil Rights Leaders Say
was originally published on
newsone.com