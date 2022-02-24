Hattie B’s Hot Chicken has (finally) made its Texas arrival, in Dallas

Outside, freezing rain fell on damp Deep Ellum streets. But inside, the feeling was hot hot hot.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, a long-awaited, fan-followed fried chicken restaurant from Nashville, opened at 11 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022 in Deep Ellum. A few brave souls stood outside in the 25-degree weather waiting for the doors to open, a signal that this food is still worth standing in line for, even on a frigid Texas morning.
On a sunnier day, Hattie B’s probably would have had a line of 100 people or more.
“We feel so much gratitude and love,” says executive chef Brian Morris a few minutes before the doors swung open, “but why the cold weather?”
We can’t say why, but it felt pretty warm inside their restaurant, which was filled with patrons listening to a DJ spin tunes at lunchtime.
Hattie B’s is one of Dallas’ most anticipated restaurants of the year. (It was actually one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2021, but the opening was pushed into 2022.)
Hattie B’s is named after Hattie Bishop, a 90-year-old grandmother and the matriarch of the Bishop family. Restaurant co-founders, the father-son team Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., run the restaurant, using family recipes refined by Morris and his team. Nick Bishop, Sr. spent 30 years opening Morrison’s Cafeterias — a restaurant he likens to Texans’ relationship with Luby’s. Then he opened Bishop’s Meat & Three Restaurant in a town near Nashville before he and his son got into hot chicken some 10 years ago. They quickly got famous doing it.
Nashville hot chicken has been sold in Tennessee for a century; Prince’s Hot Chicken was one of the first. Hattie B’s is a much newer company that’s growing modestly among Southern states. When a new restaurant opens in Atlanta in summer 2022, it’ll be the family’s 10th Hattie B’s restaurant in 10 years.
Here in Dallas, hot chicken restaurants are nothing new, ever since two-dozen of them flooded the market in the past two years. But, as Hattie B’s co-founders point out, most did not originate in Nashville, the home of hot chicken.
How to feel the heat at Hattie B’s
Nashville hot chicken is spicy because of the cayenne “dunk” each bird gets after it’s fried. Customers can pick one of six heat levels.
The bottom is Southern, which is no cayenne at all. Then, there’s mild, medium and hot, each with increasing levels of heat. The owners say medium spice is about as hot as a typical sauce like Crystal’s or Louisiana Hot Sauce. Their favorite heat level, hot, is a step above.
And then there’s Damn Hot!! and Shut The Cluck Up!!!, and those exclamation points should give you some warning. Damn Hot is twice as spicy as the hot level. Shut the Cluck Up is twice as spicy as Damn Hot. And both of those heat levels have cayenne, habanero and ghost peppers.
“Those are for folks who make bad decisions,” Morris says, laughing.
There’s no waiver to sign, and he suggests that the worst heat will last “only” about 20 minutes. Customers going for the hottest options should “grab an insurance policy,” Morris says: Order some potato salad, cole slaw or ice cream, all which cut through some of the heat. Each tray comes with Schwartz’s pickles, and Morris calls the pickles a “first-step bail out” for anyone who needs some acid to suppress the spice. Another cooling option is a painkiller, a frozen cocktail with nutmeg. Nutmeg settles your stomach, the chef says. And, it’s made with pellet ice that might soothe a scorched mouth.
The co-owners agree that Hattie B’s is not meant to be an extreme-eating destination. They want to serve spicy chicken from their hometown, have a little fun with the highest levels, but not send anyone home with steam coming out of their ears.
Just know: You’ve been warned.
If you remember one thing …
Eat the white bread underneath the hot chicken.
That bread is there for a reason, the co-founders say: It absorbs the spice. It’s naturally one of the last things people eat on their plates — if they eat it at all — from the simple architecture, of being underneath the main course.
But it’s one of the best bites of the whole meal, Nick Bishop, Jr. says.
“It’s like spicy candy,” Morris says. “It’s our parting gift.”
Where Hattie B’s will open in Dallas next
The Deep Ellum restaurant is the first in Texas and first in Dallas, but the family is already scouting for a second location in North Texas.
They’ve looked at the Bishop Arts District, Design District, Uptown and a few suburbs. No leases have been signed yet.
In the meantime, Hattie B’s will open new restaurants in other regions of Texas. A lease has been signed for The Heights, an area of Houston. And the team is actively looking in Austin, Nick Bishop, Sr. says. They all say they are looking for neighborhoods with soul. They specifically like the graffiti, live music and late-night bar crowds of Deep Ellum.
“We are not a strip center, end-cap type of concept,” Nick Bishop, Sr. says.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is at 3000 Main St., Dallas. It opened Feb. 23, 2022.