Have you seen this man? Hollywood PD search for suspect in sexual assault

MIAMI – The Hollywood Police Department is looking out for a person accused of sexually assaulting a lady early Friday morning.

Police mentioned it occurred at round 4 a.m., because the sufferer started strolling to her place of employment, in the 300 block of South Park Road.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with a medium construct, and roughly 6 toes in top.

Police mentioned was carrying a sweatshirt, shorts, and a blue masks.

Surveillance images captured picture, displaying the person’s face.

If anybody has information relating to this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567.