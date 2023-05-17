Hawaiian Waters Kick Off 2023 Season

Get ready for fun in the sun with the refreshed water parks Hawaiian Waters The Colony and Garland, formerly known as Hawaiian Falls. The parks will open for the 2023 season May 20.

The parks will start their season early on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 and will operate daily beginning on May 27, 2023.

Over the past three years, Premier Parks has focused on enhancing the guest experience. Guests at The Colony and Garland will enjoy more entertainment and events, park beautification, new food and beverage offerings.

Hawaiian Waters will be debuting a series of new events, starting with Garland’s 20th Birthday Bash on May 20. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can celebrate two decades of island-style fun with special pricing and gifts for season pass holders, while supplies last.

Adults can look forward to Garland’s Adult Nights, taking place on both June 17 and July 15 where the park is reserved for those 21 and over with food, drinks, music and fun.

June will feature Garland’s Noche de San Juan, a private, evening event that will offer thrills and refreshment celebrating the summer solstice.

Swifties will take over the park for a nighttime event celebrating the superstar singer/songwriter on July 8 with The Colony’s The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night. Gamers can enjoy a private evening event celebrating Nintendo’s most iconic characters on July 29 an take part in The Colony’s Smash Bros. Game Night.

Every Sunday in August, the Garland park will host Sunday Funday Foam Parties. Kids of all ages can enjoy bountiful bubbles and great party music.

Hawaiian Waters will also be bringing back their fan-favorite Neon Summer Adult Nights at The Colony, as well as, bigger and better Dive-In Movie Marathons in both parks. Fans can look forward to the return of popular events like Hawaiian Luau, Waves N’ Wags, Bow Wow Luau, and Late Nights in July.

When the island temperatures heat up, guests can cool down with the new Big Kahuna Tiki Bar at Hawaiian Waters Garland. The bar will be serving ice-cold beer, refreshing hard seltzers and wine-based frozen drinks.

Both Hawaiian Waters parks will be debuting new funnel cakes with fresh fruit toppings, whipped cream and a selection of dessert sauces this summer. Both parks will also be bringing back the Dole Whip, the pineapple soft serve treat will deliver guests a taste of Hawaii in a cup or cone.

Hawaiian Waters The Colony is located at 4400 Paige Road, The Colony, TX. Hawaiian Waters Garland is located at 4550 N. Garland Ave., Garland, TX. Information about both parks can be found at their new web address, HawaiianWaters.com

