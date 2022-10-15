Hawkeyes Win 3 at ITA Central Regionals – University of Iowa Athletics

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The University of Iowa ladies’s tennis staff competed within the second day of the ITA Central Regional Championships successful three singles matches on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Oklahoma.

In singles competitors, Marisa Schmidt recorded a three-set victory over Missouri’s Michela Xibilia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and can transfer on to face top-seeded Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State on Saturday within the Round of 32. Also shifting on to the Round of 32 is Daianne Hayashida, who defeated Missouri’s Gabriela Martinez Asensi of Missouri, 6-4, 6-4.

Pia Kranholdt fell in her first-round match to Estella Jaeger of South Dakota, 6-2, 6-1. Vipasha Mehra dropped her singles match to Drake’s Mille Haagensen, 7-5, 5-3. After a first-round bye, Samantha Mannix was edged by Kansas State’s Rosanna Maffei in a tough fought three-set match, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.

Anya Lamoreaux beat Kseniia Aleshina of Saint Louis, 7-6(4), 6-0 to advance to the Round of 64, however was defeated by Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-1, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 in doubles play, Mannix/Schmidt fell 8-3 to Koskel/Weil of Minnesota. Shortly thereafter, Mehra/Hayshida dropped their match to Oklahoma State’s Raquel Gonzalez/Alana Wolfberg, 8-3.