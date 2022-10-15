Hawkeyes Wrap up Day 3 at ITA Central Regionals – University of Iowa Athletics

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The University of Iowa girls’s tennis crew wrapped up day three at the ITA Central Regional Championships competing in 4 singles matches on Saturday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Oklahoma.

Marisa Schmidt fell to top-seed and No. 55 ranked Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State, 6-0, 6-4, within the Main Draw Round of 32. Daianne Hayashida additionally dropped her Round of 32 singles match, 6-1, 6-2, to Oklahoma’s Alexandra Pisareva.

A pair of Hawkeyes recorded wins in comfort singles. Samantha Mannix bounced Sofia Cabezas of Iowa State, 6-2, 6-0. The different victory got here from Anya Lamoreaux, who defeated Arkansas’ Morgan McCarthy, 6-1, 6-0.

Pia Kranholdt dropped her comfort singles match to Jocelyn Massey of Kansas, 6-3, 6-2.

The Hawkeyes will proceed comfort singles competitors on Sunday. Results will probably be out there on the ITA web site.