Hawks’ Trae Young drops 46 points in win over Trail Blazers, has scored 93 points in last 24 hours

NBA stars merely can not cease scoring. Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Younger, was the most recent to mild up the scoreboard, is at present within the midst of a ridiculous scorching streak that has seen him rating 93 factors within the final 24 hours.
After placing up 47 factors in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Younger poured in 46 factors to guide the Hawks previous the Path Blazers on Monday. He shot 15-of-31 from the sphere and added six factors and 12 rebounds because the Hawks prolonged their profitable streak to a few video games.
Whereas it is onerous to count on back-to-back 40-point performances, maybe we should not have been too shocked given how Younger performed within the first assembly between the Hawks and Blazers this season. Again in early January, he put up a career-high 56 factors and 14 assists towards Portland. Because of this, he is now the primary participant in NBA historical past to common 50 factors and 10 assists towards a single opponent throughout a season, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Now, the tanking Blazers aren’t precisely fielding the strongest crew lately, however it was nonetheless unimaginable to look at Younger choose them aside. He’s a wizard within the pick-and-roll, capable of manipulate the protection and create open appears for himself or teammates seemingly at will.
On this night time, although, maybe probably the most spectacular side of his efficiency was his dribbling abilities. He had the ball on a string and was confounding Blazers defenders all night time lengthy. Specifically, his pull-back crossover, the place he fakes like he is making a tough drive then whips the ball again and shoots a jumper, was inflicting all kinds of issues.
Right here he’s getting Drew Eubanks with it within the first half.
After which Trendon Watford after the break.
Because of this scoring binge from Younger, the Hawks have now gained three video games in a row to enhance to 34-34, and are again to .500 for the primary time since Dec. 15. This has been a disappointing season in Atlanta, and they’re basically locked right into a spot within the play-in event. And if they can not catch the Toronto Raptors or Brooklyn Nets for the Nos. 7 or eight spots, they’ll must win two single-elimination video games simply to get to the playoffs.
That makes one other deep playoff run unlikely, however so long as they’ve an elite offensive risk like Younger they’re going to all the time having one thing of an opportunity.
