Hawks vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 16 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks sq. off in a possible play-in preview on Wednesday at Spectrum Middle. The Hornets are 34-35 general and 1-2 towards the Hawks this season. Atlanta is on a three-game profitable streak, bettering to 34-34 general however with an ugly 12-21 mark on the highway. John Collins (finger, foot) is out for the Hawks, with Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) listed as possible. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for the Hornets.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Charlotte is listed as a 1.5-point house favourite, whereas the over-under, or whole variety of factors Vegas thinks will likely be scored, is 237.5 within the newest Hornets vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Earlier than making any Hawks vs. Hornets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Hawks vs. Hornets unfold: Hornets -1.5

Hawks vs. Hornets over-under: 237.5 factors

Hawks vs. Hornets cash line: Hornets -125, Hawks +105

ATL: The Hawks are 7-6 towards the unfold in Southeast Division video games

CHA: The Hornets are 4-7-1 towards the unfold in Southeast Division video games

Why the Hawks can cowl

The Hawks are electrical on offense, headlined by Trae Younger. Atlanta is No. 2 within the NBA in offensive effectivity, scoring practically 1.15 factors per possession, and Younger is making an All-NBA case by averaging 28.Three factors and 9.Four assists per recreation. Younger is capturing a career-best 38.Four % from 3-point vary, and the gifted guard has scored 93 factors in his final two video games. The Hawks are No. Three within the NBA in 3-point accuracy (37.zero %) and No. Four within the NBA in free-throw accuracy (80.Four %), however Atlanta is even higher in taking good care of the ball.

No workforce commits fewer turnovers (11.9 per recreation) than the Hawks this season, and Atlanta generates 2.05 assists for each giveaway. That is additionally an appetizing matchup towards a Charlotte protection that’s No. 27 in defensive rebound fee, No. 30 in second-chance factors allowed, and No. 30 assists allowed this season with the No. 23 general mark in defensive effectivity.

Why the Hornets can cowl

Charlotte’s offense may be very robust and Atlanta’s protection is struggling. The Hornets are within the prime 10 of the NBA in offensive effectivity, and Charlotte is No. 2 within the league in assists, averaging greater than 27 per recreation. The Hornets are within the prime six of the NBA in turnover fee (13.zero %) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.06), and Charlotte is making 36.2 % of 3-point makes an attempt this season.

The Hornets are No. 2 within the league in fast-break factors and No. Three in factors within the paint, serving to to spice up effectivity with straightforward buckets. Atlanta ranks No. 27 within the NBA in defensive effectivity this season, and the Hawks are No. 28 within the league in turnover creation. The Hawks are additionally No. 25 within the league in field-goal share allowed and assists allowed, indicating Atlanta may have bother slowing a high-powered Charlotte offense.

