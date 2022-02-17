Hawks vs. Magic prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks in a Southeast Division tilt on Wednesday. Orlando is 13-46 overall and 5-20 at home this season, while Atlanta is 10-17 on the road and entering the second night of a back-to-back set. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is questionable while John Collins (foot) is out for the Hawks. Orlando’s injury report consists of Markelle Fultz (knee), R.J. Hampton (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moe Wagner (rib) and Bol Bol (foot) who are all out, while Cole Anthony (ankle) is questionable.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -6

Hawks vs. Magic over-under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Hawks -250, Magic +205

ATL: The Hawks are 9-18 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 7-18 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta’s offense is elite, and the Hawks should also benefit from Orlando’s issues on both sides of the floor. The Hawks rank in the top five of the NBA in offensive rating, with elite marks in turnover rate, assist-to-turnover ratio, three-point shooting and free throw shooting. Orlando takes it from there, with the Magic ranking No. 28 in the league in offensive rating. Orlando is No. 28 in the NBA in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, with the Magic also committing the sixth-most turnovers in the league.

On defense, Orlando is also the bottom 10 in overall efficiency. The Magic rank No. 26 in three-point defense and No. 26 in steals. Atlanta’s defense is not tremendous, but the Hawks do have top-five rankings in three key categories. The Hawks excel in free throw prevention, defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando’s defense is its strongest point, and this is also a favorable matchup on the other side of the ball. The Magic are above-average in two-point defense, with opponents making only 52.5 percent of attempts. Orlando is also excellent in protecting the paint, allowing only 44.5 points per game in the lane to rank No. 7 in the NBA. The Magic are also in the top 10 in fast break prevention, giving up 11.6 points per game in transition.

Offensively, the Magic are good when they can create free throw attempts, ranking in the top 10 of the league in free throw accuracy at 78.6 percent. Atlanta’s subpar defense also opens the door for Orlando. The Hawks are No. 27 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, with bottom-five rankings in turnovers created, steals, and assists allowed. Atlanta is also No. 25 in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed and No. 25 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed.

