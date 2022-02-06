Hawks vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 6 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Atlanta Hawks visit American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening. The Hawks are 25-27 this season, including a 10-15 record in road games. The Mavericks are 30-23 overall and 17-10 at home this season. Maxi Kleber (knee) is listed as questionable for Dallas, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Sterling Brown (foot) ruled out. John Collins (heel), Danilo Gallinari (hamstring) and Lou Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Dallas. The Mavericks are listed as two-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Mavericks odds.

Hawks vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -2

Hawks vs. Mavericks over-under: 220.5 points

Hawks vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -130, Atlanta +110

ATL: The Hawks are 9-16 against the spread in road games

DAL: The Mavericks are 13-13-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta isn’t a one-way team, with the Hawks ranking in the top five in defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed and free throw attempts allowed this season. In addition, the Hawks are facing a Mavericks team that is scuffling a bit on offense this season, but Atlanta’s top path to success comes from a top-tier offense. The Hawks are No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions this season. Atlanta leads the league in turnovers, giving the ball away only 12.3 times per game, and the Hawks lead the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 37.6 percent.

The Hawks are in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage, making 46.7 percent of shots, with top-10 marks in free throw attempts (21.9 per game) and free throw accuracy (80.1 percent). Dallas is just No. 22 in the NBA in steals per game and No. 28 in the NBA in blocked shots per game.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is tremendous in a few key offensive areas, including top-five marks in two-point accuracy (54.3 percent) and turnovers (12.5 per game). The Mavericks also assist on more than 61 percent of possessions, and they will face a shaky Hawks defense. Atlanta is No. 27 in the NBA in defensive rating, including bottom-tier marks in turnover creation, steals per game, assists allowed and two-point shooting allowed.

On the other end, Atlanta is much better, but Dallas is elite on defense. The Mavericks are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 1.07 points per possession. Dallas is No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate at 74.1 percent, and the Mavericks are in the top six of the league in 3-pointers allowed (10.9 per game) and 3-point accuracy allowed (33.9 percent). Dallas also stymies the opposition when it comes to preventing free throw attempts, allowing only 20.2 per game.

