Hawks vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 25-28 overall and 15-12 at home, while the Pacers are 19-36 overall and 6-21 on the road. The Hawks are now on a two-game losing streak, which is their first losing skid since dropping five straight games in mid-January.

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Hawks -9.5

Hawks vs. Pacers over-under: 226 points

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta bounced back from a five-game losing streak in mid-January with wins in eight of its next nine games. The Hawks have now lost their two games since then, falling in road decisions at Toronto and Dallas. They hit just 5 of 25 from 3-point range in the loss to the Mavericks, including an 0 of 6 effort from star guard Trae Young.

Young leads Atlanta with 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game, while forward John Collins is scoring 17.0 points and pulling down 8.1 rebounds. The Hawks have been outstanding at home, covering the spread in seven of their last eight games at State Farm Arena. They notched a 114-111 win at Indiana in December.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana is on a three-game losing streak after winning two of its final three games in January. The Pacers lost to Orlando and Cleveland by single digits at home, but they fell at Cleveland by 13 points on Sunday. They traded starting guard Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers over the weekend, which means they are now replacing 18.4 points per game in their lineup.

There are also trade rumors swirling around leading scorer Domantas Sabonis, who averages 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Indiana has been without point guard Malcolm Brogdon since Jan. 19 due to Achilles soreness. He is listed as questionable to return on Tuesday night. The Pacers have won 13 of their last 17 games against Atlanta.

