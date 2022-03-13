Hawks vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 13 prediction from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers tackle the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Area. Each groups have vital harm considerations coming into the sport with Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) dominated out, and Atlanta’s John Collins (finger) questionable. Brogdon didn’t play of their final assembly on February 8, however Collins scored 20 factors within the Atlanta victory.

Hawks vs. Pacers unfold: Hawks -12

Hawks vs. Pacers over-under: 237 factors

Featured Sport | Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

What you might want to know concerning the Hawks

Friday evening’s sport towards the Los Angeles Clippers was tightly contested, however Atlanta managed to drag out the 112-106 win. Trae Younger dropped a double-double with 27 factors and 11 assists along with 5 rebounds. The standout efficiency was his 34th double-double of the season and he’s tied with San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray for second-most amongst all NBA level guards. Kevin Huerter additionally performed nicely within the sport, ending with 16 factors and eight rebounds.

Atlanta has turned the ball over the fewest instances within the league this season, at simply 12 per sport. That determine is barely increased in house video games this season, with 12.2, which is third-fewest within the NBA. Conversely, the Hawks have additionally compelled the third-fewest turnovers this season, at simply 12.four per sport.

What you might want to know concerning the Pacers

The Pacers snapped a three-game dropping streak on Saturday in a large 119-108 victory over San Antonio. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double of his personal, with 19 factors and 10 assists to go along with three steals. The double-double was Haliburton’s 19th of the season, and his fifth since being traded to Indiana. Duane Washington Jr. had one in every of his greatest video games of the season, scoring 19 factors off the bench.

This season, the Pacers are 10-24 in video games with out Brogdon within the lineup. Rookie Chris Duarte performed his second sport on Saturday after lacking six of the earlier eight. He hit 55.6 p.c of his pictures and scored 15 factors within the win. Within the Pacers’ February sport towards Atlanta, he scored 25 factors.

