Hawks vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors in a matchup between Eastern Conference playoff contenders on Saturday. The Hawks are 28-31 overall and 17-13 at home this season. Atlanta has the rest advantage in the game, with Toronto entering on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Raptors are 2-0 against the Hawks this season. John Collins (foot) and Lou Williams (hip) are out for Atlanta, with Toronto’s OG Anunoby (finger) considered day-to-day.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Atlanta is listed as a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -2.5

Raptors vs. Hawks over-under: 226 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -140, Raptors +120

TOR: The Raptors are 9-2 against the spread with no rest

ATL: The Hawks are 17-19 against the spread in conference games

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is above-average on both ends of the floor. The Raptors produce more than 16 turnovers per game on defense, ranking in the top three of the NBA, and Toronto is in the top six of the NBA in fast-break points allowed and points allowed in the paint. On offense, Toronto is scoring more than 1.11 points per possession, and the Raptors are near the top of the NBA in both offensive rebound rate and second-chance points. Toronto commits fewer than 13 turnovers per game, a top-five figure, and the Raptors are above-average in 3-point shooting.

From there, Toronto has an appetizing matchup against a struggling Hawks defense. Atlanta is No. 27 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up more than 113 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks rank in the bottom six of the NBA in turnover creation, steals per game, assists allowed, field-goal percentage allowed, and 2-point percentage allowed, with Atlanta giving up more than 1.16 points per possession in the last eight games.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are known for offensive output, and this season’s performance is in line with that reputation. Atlanta is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring almost 1.14 points per possession for the season. The Hawks lead the NBA in avoiding turnovers, committing only 12.3 per game, and Atlanta produces almost two assists (1.97) for every turnover. The Hawks are in the top six of the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.7 percent) and free-throw percentage (80.4 percent), with Atlanta also producing 21.8 free-throw attempts per game.

The Hawks have a potential advantage on the offensive glass, with the Raptors ranking in the bottom five in defensive rebounding, and Atlanta is set up to score effectively. Atlanta’s defense is porous overall, but the Hawks do rank in the top five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, and free-throw attempts allowed.

