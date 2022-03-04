Hawks vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 4 prediction from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 28-33 overall and 16-16 at home, while the Hawks are 30-32 overall and 11-19 on the road. Both teams are fighting for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wizards vs. Hawks spread: Wizards +4.5

Wizards vs. Hawks over-under: 223.5 points

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington will be rested coming into this game, as it has not played since picking up a 116-113 win over Detroit on Tuesday. The Wizards are amid a three-game homestand that will conclude against Indiana on Sunday. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points in the win over the Pistons earlier this week.

He has been the team’s leader this season, averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Leading scorer Bradley Beal is out for the season with a wrist injury, while forward Kristaps Porzingis is going to remain sidelined on Friday night with a knee injury. The Wizards have won four of their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta is sitting in a tie with Charlotte for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which puts both teams 1.5 games ahead of Washington. The Hawks are coming off one of their strongest performances of the season, using a late 11-0 run to erase a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 130-124 win over Chicago. They have now won four of their last six games.

All-Star guard Trae Young poured in 39 points, knocking down 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. He is averaging 27.9 points and 9.3 assists per game this season. The Hawks have won four of their last five games against Washington, including a 118-111 win on Nov. 1 in the most recent meeting.

