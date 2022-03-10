HBO Max orders ‘﻿The Batman’ ﻿spinoff, ﻿’The Penguin’ starring Colin Farrell

Jamie Hawkesworth/™ & © DC Comics

Transfer over Batman, it is The Penguin’s time to shine.

HBO Max introduced Tuesday that they’ve formally given a straight-to-series order to The Penguin, a restricted collection primarily based on the Darkish Knight’s nemesis.

In line with the streamer, “The DC drama expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Footage’ international blockbuster The Batman and facilities on the character performed by [Colin] Farrell within the movie.”

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one which warrants a deeper gaze by the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell mentioned. “I couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about persevering with this exploration of Ouncesas he rises by the darkened ranks to change into The Penguin. Shall be good to get him again on the streets of Gotham for a bit of insanity and a bit of mayhem.”

Reeves provides, “Colin exploded off the display because the Penguin in The Batman, and having the possibility to completely discover the internal lifetime of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in persevering with Ouncess story as he grabs violently for energy in Gotham.”

The information comes after the profitable March four launch of Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The movie, which additionally stars Zoë Kravitz, grossed $258 million globally in its first weekend in theaters.

