HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital has introduced the appointment of Peter Hemstead as Chief Government Officer, efficient in the present day.
“As we broaden entry to healthcare in our group, Peter will probably be instrumental in spearheading that progress. I’ve confidence his dedication to excellence will supply key operational oversight for our healthcare groups and sufferers,” stated Chad Christianson, Chief Government Officer of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Hemstead most lately served because the Chief Working Officer at Riverside Group Hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility positioned in Riverside, California. Riverside Group Hospital has been acknowledged as a Prime Performing Hospital with one among Riverside County’s solely STEMI receiving facilities, a totally accredited Chest Ache Heart, and an accredited Complete Stroke Heart.
Riverside Group Hospital additionally consists of the HeartCare Institute, which gives invasive and non-invasive cardiac procedures, a Complete Transplant Program, and a Degree III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Previous to his time in Riverside, Hemstead served because the Chief Working Officer at Medical doctors Hospital of Sarasota the place he oversaw all main development initiatives, high quality, course of enchancment, and oversight of key operational areas. Earlier than being promoted in his function at Medical doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Hemstead labored for Brandon Regional Hospital as an Assistant Administrator the place he was chosen to hitch the HCA Government Improvement Program class of 2019.
Hemstead’s work historical past additionally consists of the function of Director, Medical Excellence at HCA Healthcare in Nashville the place he led key high quality initiatives in Cardiac Providers, Ladies’s Providers, OR, Sepsis Prediction, and Crucial Care in a number of hospitals throughout the nation.
“I sit up for working with the HCA Florida West Marion Hospital staff as we serve the altering healthcare wants of our group. Our healthcare professionals right here in Central Florida are devoted to creating more healthy tomorrows. I sit up for what we’ll accomplish collectively at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital,” stated Hemstead.
Hemstead can be a veteran who served in the US Coast Guard, conducting helicopter search and rescue. He earned his Bachelor of Science at Excelsior School in Albany, New York, and his MBA at Vanderbilt College.
HCA Florida Healthcare consists of over 450 affiliated websites of care throughout the state, together with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital (1431 SW 1st Avenue in Ocala) and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital (4600 SW 46th Courtroom in Ocala). There are a number of freestanding emergency rooms in Marion and Sumter counties which are additionally part of the HCA system:
- HCA Florida Maricamp Emergency (2897 SE Maricamp Highway in Ocala).
- HCA Florida Summerfield Emergency (14193 U.S. 27/441 in Summerfield).
- HCA Florida Trailwinds Village Emergency (6131 Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood).
For extra info, go to the HCA Florida Healthcare webpage.