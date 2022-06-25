HCSO searching for victims of a sexual battery suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and searching for extra victims of a man arrested on a sexual battery cost.

HCSO stated Michael Farina approached a feminine sufferer and sexually assaulted her as she was strolling close to the intersection of Cedar Creek Boulevard and Lemon Tree Court within the Citrus Park space round 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Just a few days later, on June 22, deputies served an arrest warrant for Farina.

According to HCSO, Farina has a historical past of violence in the direction of ladies. In, 2018, per HCSO, he was arrested for the theft of a juvenile sufferer after he reportedly assaulted her in a car parking zone.

Farina is at present at Orient Road Jail with no bond.

HCSO detectives are asking if there are another victims of Farina to please attain out by calling 813-247-8200.