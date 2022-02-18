HCSO: Suspect charged for death of 11-year-old Houston boy

The sheriff says the suspect has an extensive criminal record and was out on bond for aggravated robbery at the time of the murder.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an 11-year-old Darius ‘DJ’ Dugas, who was gunned down outside of his apartment complex earlier this month.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect was already in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
RELATED: Family and friends react to 11-year-old killed in NE Harris County shooting
The sheriff said their investigation revealed that just prior to Darius’ murder, the suspect was in another complex breaking into vehicles. He was caught in the act of breaking into a car and chased to the complex located in the 12200 block of Tidwell.
The suspect began shooting at the owner of the vehicle, who was chasing him to recover his stolen property, the sheriff said. Howard is accused of shooting Darius when he opened fire.
Investigators said Darius was outside getting something from a car when he was gunned down.
RELATED: Family, friends remember life of 11-year-old Darius ‘DJ’ Dugas
The sheriff said the suspect has an extensive criminal record. He was out on bond for aggravated robbery at the time of the murder.
Note: The following video was uploaded Feb. 12