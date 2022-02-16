‘He Was A Good Man,’ Retired Irving Firefighter Dave Austin Dies From COVID-19 – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Retired Irving firefighter Dave Austin has died from complications from the coronavirus.

READ MORE: FBI Agent: Colleyville Synagogue Hostage-Taker Sought Machine Gun

The Irving Fire Department shared on Facebook that Austin “had been battling COVID and as of about a week ago he was on the mend. Things were looking good.”

READ MORE: Dallas African American Museum Views The City Through The Prism Of Black Life

But Austin’s condition “took a turn for the worse,” and he died on Feb. 16.

MORE NEWS: Dallas Cowboys Paid $2.4M To Cheerleaders Over Alleged Spying By Former Executive Richard Dalrymple, ESPN Reports

“Our prayers go out to him and his family,” the department wrote. “He was a good man. The world is lesser without him.”