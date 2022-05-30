Headline Concerts Announced for 2022 Marin County Fair – So Happy Together!

Courtesy of Marin County

Famend for presenting world-class music, the Marin County Truthful could have a stellar lineup of bands each night time June 30 by way of July 4, all free with the worth of common admission.

The 2022 truthful will give attention to outside leisure together with the headline concert events, performers roaming the grounds resembling jugglers, unicyclists, and stilt walkers, and interactive artwork experiences for followers of all ages. Returning truthful favorites will embody conventional carnival rides, the World Market, the Barnyard, meals and drinks, and fireworks each night time over the Civic Middle’s Lagoon Park. The always-popular aggressive reveals program will happen on-line because it did in 2021.

Right here is the music lineup:

Thursday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.: Pablo Cruise

Pablo Cruise started in San Francisco in 1973 as trustworthy, actual, down-to-earth vocals, accompanied by enjoyable but elegant, infectious grooves. In 1975 Pablo Cruise launched its first A&M album merely entitled Pablo Cruise. The album cowl was shot within the tropical gardens of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. In 1977, the album A Place within the Solar was the turning level within the band’s profession as they lastly entered the mainstream music scene. With hit single “Whatcha Gonna Do?” and the title monitor “A Place within the Solar,” the album peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard charts. Different chart hits adopted, together with “Love Will Discover a Means” and “Don’t Wish to Reside With out It,” “I Need You Tonight,” and “Cool Love.” As we speak, Pablo Cruise is bringing extra power and pleasure to the stage than ever earlier than.

Opening band:

Thursday, June 30, 5 p.m.: Matt Jaffe

After chopping his tooth on open mics across the Bay Space, San Francisco songwriter Matt Jaffe was found by Jerry Harrison of Speaking Heads. Collectively, they produced Matt’s first album when he was 16, cementing his dedication to music. Matt has written extra songs than he can keep in mind the phrases to, crisscrossed the nation opening for Mavis Staples and Wilco, and co-written with Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s. Impressed by the good lineage of rock n’ roll, he marries literary lyrics with the plain urge to bounce. Having suffered from seizures since 2015, Matt additionally makes use of his music to unite native and nationwide epilepsy communities. Matt is at the moment rolling out his fourth and fifth albums, Undertoad and Kintsugi.

Friday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.: Sheila E

Sheila Escovedo picked up the drumsticks and began making music on the precocious age of three and delivered her first solo efficiency to a stay viewers two years later. She has since established herself as some of the proficient percussionist/drummers and performers on this planet. She turned a high session and touring musician earlier than the age of 20, performing and/or recording with George Duke, Herbie Hancock, Con Funk Shun, Marvin Gaye (on his last world tour), Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Patti LaBelle, and Steve Nicks amongst others. Sheila E.’s producing, arranging, and efficiency abilities have been showcased all through the music and movie business. In 2014, Sheila launched her literary biography titled The Beat of My Personal Drum, and her solo album, ICON. Following Prince’s dying, she launched the only “Woman Meets Boy” in reminiscence of the late, nice, Prince. In 2018, Sheila E. launched, ICONIC: Message for America, an album that shows her efforts in consciousness to social points and humanitarianism. Her present single, “No Line” with the legendary Snoop Dogg, is Sheila’s continued contribution to the music business.

Saturday, July 2, 7:30 p.m.: Sons of Champlin

The Sons of Champlin began in Marin County in 1965 by Invoice Champlin, Tim Cain, Terry Haggerty, and Geoff Palmer and has been one in every of Marin’s most beloved homegrown bands for over 50 years. The band has launched eight main label albums and some on indie labels. Invoice Champlin has labored on over 300 data and has carried out on TV and film soundtracks, together with the lead vocal on “Within the Warmth of the Night time” sequence starring Carrol O’Connor. He performed for 28 years with the band Chicago and managed to slot in a handful of Sons’ gigs throughout that point. The present lineup is Invoice Champlin on keys and guitar and lead vocals; Geoff Palmer on keys and vibes; Alan Hertz on drums; Dick Mithun on bass; Tal Morris on guitar; Tim Cain on sax; Jeff Lewis on trumpet; Doug Rowan on sax; and Tamara Champlin on lead and background vocals. The band has at all times been a step up musically from the norm. Founding member Terry Haggerty has been recognized to sit down in with the band, which is at all times an emotional expertise for diehard followers. The Sons of Champlin are a Marin County gold mine.

Sunday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.: Digable Planets

Digable Planets burst onto the music scene in 1993 with their Grammy-winning single, “Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat).” Made up of Ishmael Butler (Butterfly), Craig (C Know/ Doodlebug) Irving, and Mary Ann (Ladybug Mecca) Vieira, the trio carved out a novel type of jazz-informed hip hop. Shortly after, Digable Planets adopted up with their debut album, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time And Area), melding Jazz samples, and sophisticated rhymes that touched on the whole lot from the nuances of metropolis life (“The place I’m From”) to abortion rights (“La Femme Fetal”). Reachin’ was a wealthy and vibrant inventive assertion in addition to an enormous business success (RIAA licensed gold). They instantly adopted up with Blowout Comb, a daring and colourful meditation on Black liberation. In 2015, the group embarked upon a string of wildly profitable stay exhibits and has been lively as a decent touring unit ever since. In 2017, they launched Digable Planets Reside, a stay album that showcases many gems from the group’s catalog in addition to the trio’s talent at rocking the gang with a stay band. A pioneering act that continues to forged a substantial affect, Digable Planets have left an indelible mark on music. Almost 20 years after their debut, their music nonetheless shines, and the group continues to carry their celebrated stage present to excited crowds all over the world.

Monday, July 4, 7:30 p.m.: George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk carry out The Meters

Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’ finest, cementing themselves as one of many funkiest bands to ever come up from the Crescent Metropolis. Born on the Jazz & Heritage Pageant stage, and descended from Neville and Meters household bloodlines, these troopers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners to not transfer. Their performances mix ingenious musicianship by way of advanced funk, rock, and jazz preparations accompanied by soulful melodies and Massive Straightforward traditions. George Porter Jr. is finest referred to as the bassist of The Meters, together with Artwork Neville, Leo Nocentelli, and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste. The group was fashioned within the mid ‘60s and got here to be acknowledged as one of many progenitors of funk, then known as R&B. The Meters disbanded in 1977 however reformed in 1989. As we speak, the unique group nonetheless performs the occasional reunions however the Funky Meters, of which Porter and Neville are nonetheless members, most prominently retains the spirit alive.

Purchase Marin County Truthful tickets EARLY for the perfect costs. On-line solely at MarinFair.org.

Reserved live performance seating in a particular part is $60 per particular person and consists of truthful admission.

Particular Admission Days:

Thursday, June 30 — Youngsters Day and Seniors Day

Youngsters 12 and beneath are admitted FREE

Seniors 65-over are admitted FREE

Headline Concerts Announced for 2022 Marin County Fair – So Happy Together!



