Heads to IL with a sprained right ankle

CHICAGO — The record of names on the injured record retains getting longer for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Even worse information for the Brewers is that one more main contributor is the newest participant to obtain harm information.

All-star beginning pitcher Brandon Woodruff was moved to the 15-day injured record with a proper ankle sprain previous to Monday’s doubleheader towards the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Area.

Proper-hander Peter Strzelecki was added to the 40-man roster and referred to as up in a corresponding transfer.

Woodruff suffered the harm Friday night time pitching in St. Louis. The righty mentioned he skilled ache whereas pushing off on the mound through the center of his begin and an MRI in Milwaukee revealed the harm.

“Principally, I simply couldn’t use my legs correctly, and after I would drag my foot, the skin a part of my ankle was irritated,” Woodruff mentioned. “It simply didn’t really feel good. I couldn’t actually use my legs. Strolling is ok. I’ve no issues strolling.

“Then I attempted to play catch yesterday and it was about the identical. I simply shut throwing down as a result of there was no sense to maintain throwing. Had an MRI this morning and there was some irritation, irritation of that a part of the ankle.”

It’s a comparable harm to the one suffered by shortstop Willy Adames two weeks in the past, supervisor Craig Counsell mentioned. The Brewers are not sure of a timeframe simply but but when it follows an identical restoration interval, it will be a two-to-three week absence for Woodruff; Adames is at present on a rehab task to the minors.

“Proper now, it’s actually simply once we can calm it down sufficient to the place he doesn’t have ache when he throws,” Counsell mentioned. “So I believe it might be very brief, it simply takes us a short while to calm it down. I believe our warning we’re gonna have shouldn’t be feeling it strolling round in any respect, simply feeling it when he throws, we gotta do away with that.”

If Woodruff misses nearer to the minimal period of time required with the 15-day designation, he probably won’t want a rehab stint to ramp again up, Counsell added.

Extra:Freddy Peralta going through a ‘prolonged absence’ with shoulder harm however is predicted to return this season

Extra:Corbin Burnes dominates Cardinals, Brewers break up collection with blowout victory

Extra:Brewers to recall pitching prospect Ethan Small from Class AAA Nashville to begin Monday at Wrigley Area vs. Cubs

The IL transfer comes one week after Milwaukee positioned one other all-star starter, Freddy Peralta, on the shelf with a proper posterior shoulder pressure, an harm that can drive him to overlook a “vital period of time,” Counsell mentioned. Later that day, rightfielder Hunter Renfroe strained his hamstring on the bases and can be on the IL by means of at the least the tip of the Cubs collection.

“I do know. It’s actual unhealthy timing,” Woodruff mentioned. “It’s simply regular baseball. That’s the unhappy half about it. All people needs to be wholesome. It sucks as a result of it got here at a nasty time, however actually I’d relatively this pop up proper now than it pop up in August or September.

“I don’t assume it’s going to be a month-long deal or nothing. I’m hoping it’s going to be a few weeks and I get to be again on the market. I’ll must relaxation these first couple of days and let all the pieces settle down.”

Brewers make one other transfer

The Brewers weren’t achieved with roster strikes after sport one among Monday’s doubleheader.

Following Ethan Small’s big-league debut, the staff optioned him to Class AAA Nashville and chosen the contract of reliever Luke Barker.

Justin Topa was transferred to the 60-day injured record.

Barker, a former undrafted free agent, has pitched nicely all through his minor-league profession with the Brewers. He owns a 2.36 ERA in 190 video games throughout 4 minor-league ranges.