OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week.

Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs.

Eventually a sequence of chilly fronts will knock temps down however that is delayed till later subsequent week! The first entrance may probably arrive on Thursday, by the best way, Fall formally arrives Thursday night time! However, proper now there may be low confidence on the precise timing of chilly fronts within the lengthy vary forecast.

Please test again for updates!