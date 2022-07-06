Health experts question efficacy of Oklahoma Pandemic Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As each day COVID-19 averages are again on the upswing in Oklahoma and across the nation, some well being experts are asking why isn’t the $30 million Oklahoma Pandemic Center main the way in which with information.

In the autumn of 2020, the state’s public well being lab moved out of a constructing close to downtown Oklahoma City as much as Stillwater. There it was imagined to be joined by the Oklahoma pandemic middle, however officers surprise what precisely the middle is doing.

“Oklahoma ranks last in the United States; we have ranked last every week in variant testing since April of 2021, despite the fact that the Oklahoma Pandemic Center’s core mission is variant testing. But it has performed no variant tests at all,” mentioned Dr. George Monks.

OSDH: Over 3,000 lively COVID-19 instances in Oklahoma



The former head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association is speaking concerning the new $30 million Oklahoma pandemic middle in Stillwater.

“We want a good bang for our buck, but its costs $30 million bucks and we have gotten no bang. At this point it seems like the Oklahoma Pandemic Center is a ghost,” mentioned Monks.

CARES Act cash was used to create the state of the artwork facility.

“I find no scientific footprint of any testing that is being done, or any research, and it’s concerning,” mentioned Monks.

Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence, picture KFOR

We requested the Oklahoma State Health Department for an interview and a tour of the brand new facility. They turned down each of our requests, however did ship us this assertion, saying partially:

“The state’s Public Health Lab (PHL) continues to serve Oklahomans daily through services like routine testing of a variety of diseases, newborn screenings and sequencing, plus an array of other laboratory testing. The OPCIE serves as a vision for enhancing the laboratory and clinical practices that create improved public health responses.” OSDH

“That’s a very expensive vision,” mentioned Monks.

As summer season begins, US COVID-19 instances six instances increased than final yr



Monks can be questioning the Pandemic Center’s funds in relation to administration.

“We have been paying multiple CEOs and a completely different management company to manage the Oklahoma Pandemic Center, yet there has been no accomplishments from it,” mentioned Monks

In their assertion, OSDH officers mentioned, “The PHL is managed by Prairie One with oversight and partnership by OSDH.”

On prime the CARES Act cash, “Oklahoma Watch” is reporting that $141 million in ARPA funds have been requested by the Pandemic Center from the Oklahoma State Legislature.

“I don’t know what is happening. It’s a real head scratcher. We owe it to Oklahoma taxpayers to spend money wisely,” mentioned Monks

Monks says he’s nonetheless excited concerning the potential of the middle, however says the ability wants to point out outcomes.