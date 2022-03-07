Healthy food options available at dollar stores

ArtMarie/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As inflation continues to send food prices soaring, more Americans are turning to dollar stores to save on groceries. But can you find healthier options while still cutting costs?

While dollar stores are usually known to carry highly processed, packaged foods, some are beginning to offer nuts, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss what healthy options you may be able to find at a dollar store near you:

