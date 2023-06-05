A party of Mexican tradition, custom, and circle of relatives took over the streets of Orange on Sunday, as phase of Chapman University’s Heartbeat of Mexico Festival.

The Musco Center for the Arts has been webhosting the festival since 2016 in cooperation with the Chapman University LatinX Staff and Faculty Forum. The tournament hosted greater than 15 neighborhood acts with dancers and musicians.

“It really represents who they are in different regions of Mexico, bringing all that together in one place to let us really appreciate how lucky we are to live in Southern California with that rich history,” Jen Marchese Ernst, the director of Programming for the Musco Center for the Arts, instructed KTLA.

As satisfaction celebrations have been taking place in different portions of SoCal, the Heartbeat of Mexico festival organizers mentioned they sought after to deliver a satisfaction part to the festivities with emcee Kay Sedia, a self-described “drag queen Tupperware diva.”

“The music and the culture go hand in hand,” Sedia mentioned. “I grew up listening to this type of music. It was the background of my life, and it wasn’t until I became an adult that I learned to really, truly appreciate…the art form of it all.”

A band noticed taking part in on the Heartbeat of Mexico festival held in Orange on June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Ernst mentioned the festival is essential as it supplies a wealthy cultural revel in for individuals who in the neighborhood who may now not have had a lot publicity to the long-held traditions of Mexican Americans.

KTLA photojournalist Phil Ige reviews.