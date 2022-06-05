Heat and humidity return across Central Florida Sunday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

At the moment’s forecast extreme: 91 ranges

Tonight’s forecast low: 73 ranges

Foremost local weather concerns: The heat and humidity return throughout Central Florida Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar to the low-90s throughout the within and upper-80s alongside the east coast. Beginning after 2 p.m., sea breeze storms will begin to get vigorous and convey the prospect for transient heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It’s a very good morning and early afternoon on the parks. Temperatures will warmth to the 90s, so be certain you retain hydrated.

The best possibilities of rain will come throughout the early night time. There’s a 40% chance after 2 p.m., don’t forget a poncho!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It’s a largely sunny start to the day. You possibly can depend on these largely clear skies to prevail through the early afternoon hours, then the ocean breeze storms will convey scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon and night time hours. There’s a common menace for rip currents so guarantee to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat and humidity return to Central Florida this week. Afternoon highs is likely to be throughout the mid-90s by the highest of the work week. Every afternoon it’s possible you’ll depend on {the summertime} sea breeze storms.

A contact on the tropics… Tropical Storm Alex is our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. It’s now shifting out to sea, and can have an effect on Bermuda on Monday. Aside from TS Alex, the tropics keep quiet for now. Make optimistic to acquire the FOX 35 Storm Crew App to take the radar on the go!