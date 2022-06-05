Heat and humidity return across Central Florida Sunday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Right this moment’s forecast excessive: 91 levels
Tonight’s forecast low: 73 levels
Principal climate considerations: The warmth and humidity return throughout Central Florida Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar to the low-90s throughout the inside and upper-80s alongside the east coast. Beginning after 2 p.m., sea breeze storms will start to get lively and produce the possibility for transient heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?
It’s a nice morning and early afternoon on the parks. Temperatures will heat to the 90s, so be sure you keep hydrated.
The very best probabilities of rain will come within the early night. There’s a 40% likelihood after 2 p.m., do not forget a poncho!
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?
It’s a principally sunny begin to the day. You possibly can count on these principally clear skies to prevail by means of the early afternoon hours, then the ocean breeze storms will deliver scattered showers and storms within the afternoon and night hours. There’s a average danger for rip currents so make sure that to swim close to an open lifeguard stand.
LOOKING AHEAD: The warmth and humidity return to Central Florida this week. Afternoon highs will likely be within the mid-90s by the tip of the work week. Every afternoon you may count on {the summertime} sea breeze storms.
A contact on the tropics… Tropical Storm Alex is our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. It’s now shifting out to sea, and can impression Bermuda on Monday. Aside from TS Alex, the tropics stay quiet for now. Make sure that to obtain the FOX 35 Storm Crew App to take the radar on the go!