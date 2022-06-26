Heat index up to 112°F at times Friday, advisory issued

TAMPA, Fla. — A warmth advisory is in place for all Tampa Bay space counties on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as the warmth index is anticipated to attain 112°F at times.

The included counties are:

Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Temperatures will attain the mid to upper-90s, however the index is anticipated to be up to 112°F at times.

The warmth index is a measure of how scorching it actually feels when relative humidity is factored in with the precise temperature.

The Florida Department of Health gives these common suggestions for staying protected within the warmth:

Dress for the warmth. Wear light-weight, light-colored clothes. Light colours will replicate away a few of the solar’s power. It can also be a good suggestion to put on a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink constantly even when you don’t really feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the physique.

Slow down and keep away from strenuous exercise. If you will need to do strenuous exercise, do it in the course of the coolest a part of the day – morning hours between 4 and seven a.m.

Stay indoors when potential. If air con just isn’t out there, keep on the bottom ground out of the sunshine.

Be a very good neighbor. Check in on aged residents in your neighborhood and those that should not have air con.

Don’t overlook your pets. Make positive they’ve entry to water, air flow and shade.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer.