Heat vs. 76ers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Arena. Miami is 42-22 overall and 21-7 at home, while Philadelphia is 39-23 overall and 21-10 on the road. It’s a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, but Miami will be shorthanded with Kyle Lowry (personal) already ruled out and Jimmy Butler (toe) looking questionable.

However, both teams have covered in four of their last five games entering Saturday and the Heat have won and covered in two of the last three head-to-head matchups with the Sixers. Miami is favored by two points in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 221.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: Heat -2

Heat vs. 76ers over-under: 221 points

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers didn’t have too much room to spare against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 125-119 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 43-30 deficit. Philadelphia’s point guard Tyrese Maxey looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five assists.

James Harden also had 25 points and 11 assists in the win and Joel Embiid had 22 points and nine rebounds. Philadelphia is unbeaten in the four games since Harden entered the lineup after being acquired from the Nets and the Sixers have won seven of their last eight overall.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Miami beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Thursday. Miami’s center Bam Adebayo dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds, while also dishing out six assists. Adebayo is averaging 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and he could be carrying a heavy load again with Lowry out and Butler ailing.

The Heat rank top seven in the NBA in offensive rating (113.1) and defensive rating (108.3) but primary ball-handling and distribution could be an issue with Lowry and possibly Butler out. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and even Adebayo will have to initiate offense if both are out.

