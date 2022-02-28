Heat vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Miami is 40-21 overall and 20-7 at home, while Chicago is 39-22 overall and 15-13 on the road. This game will feature the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami is favored by four points in the latest Heat vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Heat picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Heat -4

Heat vs. Bulls over-under: 224 points

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami will try to maintain its one-game lead over Chicago in the Eastern Conference standings on Monday night. The Heat have been outstanding at home this season, going 20-7 in their 27 games. They have won eight of their last nine games overall, including each of their last three.

The Heat are coming off of a 133-129 win over San Antonio at home on Saturday, as center Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points to help his team overcome a 16-point deficit. Tyler Herro added 27 points off the bench, while leading scorer Jimmy Butler also had 27 points. Point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Monday’s game due to personal reasons.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 116-110 loss to Memphis on Saturday, as Ja Morant scored a franchise-record 46 points for the Grizzlies. DeMar DeRozan’s NBA-record run of eight straight games with at least 35 points while shooting 50 percent or better came to an end, as he finished with a 10 of 29 mark from the field. However, DeRozan has now scored at least 30 points in 10 straight games, which is the longest streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan had 10 such games in a row in 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points in his second game back from a knee injury that had held him out for the final three games prior to the All-Star break. Chicago has yet to have a losing month this season, going 8-4 heading into its final game of February. Center Nikola Vucevic, who is the league’s fifth-leading rebounder, is listed as probable to play with an ankle injury.

How to make Heat vs. Bulls picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Heat? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.