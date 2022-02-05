Heat vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 28-25 overall and 14-9 at home, while the Heat are 33-20 overall and 15-14 on the road. The division rivals have split their last 10 meetings straight up and against the spread, but the Heat have won and covered two of the last three.

Both teams have been good against the spread this season, but the Hornets have been marginally better, going 30-21 against the number, while the Heat are 30-23. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Hornets vs. Heat spread: Heat -3.5

Hornets vs. Heat over-under: 226 points

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte lost a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Cavaliers when the teams met last November, and the Hornets came up short again on Friday. The Hornets were just a bucket short of a win and fell 102-101 to Cleveland. Small forward Gordon Hayward had a tough game, playing for 29 minutes, but putting up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and four turnovers.

Terry Rozier had 24 points in the loss and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench, but the Hornets will need better performances from Hayward and LaMelo Ball, who went 5-for-14 from the floor. They’ll have another tough test on Saturday against a Heat squad that ranks eighth in the NBA in defensive rating.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami won 112-95 against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Point guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds, while the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Charlotte ended up a good deal behind Miami when the teams played in October, losing 114-99. Jimmy Butler had 32 points and 10 rebounds in that victory, while Adebayo also had a big night, posting 26 points and 19 rebounds.

