Heat vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Miami Heat will look to maintain their spot alone atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami. The Heat (37-20) own the best record in the East and a half-game lead over the Bulls (37-21). Miami is coming off a 115-11 victory over Brooklyn, which extended the team’s winning streak to five. Meanwhile the Mavericks (33-24) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 99-97 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, which ended the team’s four-game winning streak. Tyler Herro (knee) has been ruled out for Miami, while Jimmy Butler (shoulder) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Mavericks odds while the over-under, or total number of points Caesars thinks will be scored, is 209.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 67-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Mavs, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Mavs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Mavericks spread: Heat -3.5

Heat vs. Mavericks over-under: 209.5 points

Heat vs. Mavericks moneyline: Heat -160, Mavericks +140

MIA: The Heat give up just 107.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

DAL: Luka Doncic has scored 96 points over his last two games.

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Heat can cover

Bam Adebayo is on a roll. In his last six games, the 6-foot-9, 255-pound big from Kentucky is averaging 23.2 points, a significant improvement over his season average of 18.7 points per game, while shooting 57.9 percent from the field. He also is pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game during that stretch.

In addition, Miami is one of the best defensive teams in the league. The Heat are giving up just 107.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks sixth in the NBA. During the five-game winning streak, Miami is giving up just 100.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in the league over that time.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic is on a historic hot streak. The Dallas point guard has scored 96 points over his last two games — both against the Clippers — while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc. The 96 points are the most in a two-game span by any NBA player this season and the most ever by a Maverick.

In addition, the Mavericks are one of the best defensive teams in the league. Dallas allows just 106.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Over the last five games, the Mavericks are giving up just 103.2 points, which ranks fourth in the league over that time.

How to make Mavericks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 215 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.