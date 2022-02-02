Heat vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions, best bets from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 25-23 overall and 13-12 at home, while Miami is 32-19 overall and 14-13 on the road. This will be a rematch of a triple-overtime thriller that the Raptors won on Saturday.

Toronto is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 210.5.

Raptors vs. Heat spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Heat over-under: 210 points

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto is coming off a successful road trip in which it finished with a 2-1 record. The Raptors bounced back from a loss at Chicago with consecutive wins over Miami and Atlanta. They have been getting huge minutes from Gary Trent Jr., who has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games.

Trent outscored Atlanta 17-15 by himself in the third quarter of Monday’s win. Guard Fred VanVleet leads Toronto with 21.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while forward Pascal Siakam is scoring 21.1 points and grabbing a team-high 8.3 rebounds. The Raptors have covered the spread in 10 of their last 12 home games.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami will be looking to bounce back from a pair of disappointing losses. The Heat were able to erase a 16-point deficit in Saturday’s game against Toronto before eventually conceding in triple overtime. They were no match for Boston on Monday, losing by 30 points on the road.

The Heat were without three starters against Boston. Kyle Lowry (personal), Jimmy Butler (toe) and P.J. Tucker (knee) are all listed as questionable for Tuesday’s tilt. Butler and Tucker’s injuries are not considered serious, while Lowry has now missed eight straight games. Miami has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 games against Toronto.

