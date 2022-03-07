Heat vs. Rockets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 7 prediction from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Miami is 43-22 overall and 22-7 at home, while the Rockets are 16-48 overall and 7-27 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season by 10 points on the road.

Miami is favored by 15 points in the latest Heat vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Heat picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Rockets spread: Heat -15

Heat vs. Rockets over-under: 224.5 points

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami remained atop the Eastern Conference standings by surviving a challenging four-game stretch over the past week. The Heat went 3-1 in games against Chicago, Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. They are now amid a stretch of 11 out of 12 games at home, as they only have five road games left on the schedule.

Point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable due to personal reasons, but Victor Oladipo (knee) could return on Monday night. Jimmy Butler leads Miami in scoring (21.4) and is second in assists (5.7). The Heat are 16-3 in their last 19 home games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston is coming off one of the most shocking results of the season, as it snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 123-112 win over Memphis on Sunday night. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a game-high 29 points, including 19 in the third quarter. Center Christian Wood tallied 28 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Wood is averaging 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over his last three games, while rookie Jalen Green is scoring 21.7 points over his last four outings. Wood leads the team in points (17.7) and rebounds (10.1), posting 29 double-doubles this season. The Rockets will be looking to snap an eight-game road losing skid on Monday but they will be without Eric Gordon (hamstring) while Dennis Schroder (ankle) is questionable.

How to make Rockets vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Heat? And which side hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.