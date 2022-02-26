Heat vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Arena. Miami is 39-21 overall and 19-7 at home, while San Antonio is 24-36 overall and 13-18 on the road. The Heat have won six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Miami is favored by eight points in the latest Heat vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Spurs vs. Heat picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Spurs spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Spurs over-under: 225 points

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami has won seven of its last eight games following a 115-100 win at New York on Friday night. Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, while Jimmy Butler added 23 points. The Heat are now at home for a two-game set that wraps up against Chicago on Monday night.

They are going to play 15 of their final 21 regular-season games at home after playing the second-most road games of any team prior to the All-Star break. Miami has been fantastic at FTX Arena, going 19-7 in its 26 games. The Heat have won seven of their last eight games against a Western Conference opponent.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio is getting set for the second leg of a road back-to-back after playing in one of the most thrilling games of the season. The Spurs came out on top in a 157-153 double-overtime win over Washington on Friday night. Keldon Johnson led the team with 32 points, while Dejounte Murray scored 31 points, dished out 14 assists and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Murray has now recorded 12 triple-doubles this season, sitting in second behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Head coach Gregg Popovich is one win behind Don Nelson for the NBA wins record. San Antonio has covered the spread at a 6-2-1 record in its last nine trips to Miami.

How to make Heat vs. Spurs picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Heat? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.